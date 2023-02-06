5 players who could have bigger roles for Giants in 2023

The New York Giants got many key contributions from first-year players in 2022 which helped them become a playoff team for the first time since 2016.

But some of the players they brought in didn’t — or couldn’t — help them due to injury or lost snaps in a numbers game.

Next season, we see many of those players stepping back up and contributing. Here are five names to watch in 2023.

Joshua Ezeudu

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Many experts are falling over themselves telling us what the Giants need this offseason. The real answer is they need to get healthy. Many of last year’s additions got injured and couldn’t stay on the field.

Joshua Ezeudu was one of those players. A 6-foot-4, 325-pound, versatile offensive lineman that the Giants were hoping would at least play a swing role as a rookie.

Ezeudu, the 67th overall pick in last year’s NFL draft, started just two games for the Giants, both at left guard. Injuries held him to 10 games overall.

The Giants are planning on putting Ezeudu in the mix for a full-time gig this summer at training camp.

Darrian Beavers

AP Photo/John Minchillo

The Giants need some inside linebackers and if his showing in last year’s preseason games were any measure, Darrian Beavers could be a possible solution.

The sixth-rounder out of Cincinnati tore his ACL in a preseason game but was asserting his presence to the point where he was very noticeable.

The Giants surely will address this area through the draft and free agency but don’t expect them to bypass Beavers. He’ll be vying for a spot in camp.

Aaron Robinson

Harry How/Getty Images

The Giants are still fairly high on Aaron Robinson, who they traded up into the third round of the draft two years ago to get.

Unfortunately, the former UCF corner hasn’t been able to stay healthy and has started just four games over his two seasons here. This could be his last go-around with the Giants if he craps out again.

D.J. Davidson

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

D.J. Davidson, a fifth-rounder last year out of Arizona State, is a sizable young man (6’5″, 325) who impressed the Giants early on but tore his ACL in Week 5 and was lost for the season.

Story continues

This year, he’ll be back in the mix along the defensive line and doesn’t have much competition for snaps with Justin Ellis and Nick Williams free agents the Giants may choose not to sign.

Davidson will vie for a spot in a rotation alongside Leonard Williams and Dexter Lawrence. But let’s not forget the Giants also have Ryder Anderson under contract.

Dane Belton

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The Giants drafted Dane Belton because he fit Wink Martindale’s scheme as a hybrid linebacker-safety. A collarbone fracture in camp delayed his progress but he still managed to start five games last year.

If the Giants don’t come to an agreement with Julian Love, Belton will be thrust into a full-time role. Even if they do bring back Love, he is still likely to see more action in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire