5 players Chelsea should be targeting that feature at Euro 2024

Football fans are preparing for the 2024 European Championships and there are 5 players participating in the tournament who would be great transfers for Chelsea over the summer.

Like always, it is expected that there will be a fair few outgoings and incomings at Chelsea during the transfer window.

New manager Enzo Maresca has already confirmed his first signing in Tosin Adarabioyo. There are some great players playing at Euro 2024 who would bolster Chelsea’s squad battle for a top 4 finish next season, as well as some trophies.

Pedro Neto – Wolves

Pedro Neto, who is valued at £46m on Transfermarkt, is one star who Chelsea should definitely look to sign. The winger will be representing Portugal at the World Cup, with MyBettingSites stating that they are one of the favourites to win the tournament. Odds for Portugal at MyBettingSites currently sit at around 8/1. Neto is a proven Premier

League winger at Wolves and has 11 goal contributions in 11 appearances.

Rafael Leao – AC Milan

Another Portuguese attacker who would improve Chelsea is Rafael Leao. The £76m star is a key player for AC Milan. In 34 Serie A appearances, the attacker has 9 goals and 9 assists and would add some much needed firepower to the blues. With Champions League and title winning experience, Leao would be a quality signing.

Federico Chiesa – Juventus

Italy, who MyBettingSites have as outside favourites with odds of 14/1, have a strong squad, and one player in their squad is someone who has been on Chelsea’s radar for quite some time – Federico Chiesa. The £29m Juventus forward is allowed to leave the Serie A side this summer and the versatile forward would be a solid addition who would add quality and experience to the Blues.

Arthur Theate – Stade Rennes

Just behind Italy when it comes to favourites to win Euro 2024 is Belgium (16/1), they are a strong team and have some exciting talent in their squad. One exciting star is Arthur Theate. The 24 year-old centre-back, who is valued at £17m, currently plays in Ligue 1 for Stade Rennes, where he is a key player. The Belgian would add some good depth to a Chelsea defence, especially with the Blues in 4 competitions next season.

Jeremie Frimpong – Bayer Leverkusen

The final footballer that Chelsea should be looking to target at the Euro’s comes from the Netherlands, who are another seen as outside favourites to win the tournament (16/1). Jeremie Frimpong, who is valued at £42m has been a star for Bayer Leverkusen this season and was key in them winning the Bundesliga and not losing a single game. The right-wing-back, who practically plays as a right-winger, is a great asset to have. Chelsea already have Malo Gusto and Reece James at the club, but Frimpong would be a versatile option who could help Chelsea massively, especially if James’ injury struggles continue.

Transfer values all gathered from Transfermarkt.