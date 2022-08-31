5 players the Browns should claim off waivers

The Cleveland Browns have set their initial 53-man roster but it is likely that roster will change 24 hours later. With hundreds of players flooding the free agent market and waiver wire, the Browns have a chance to shuffle their roster and add talent at important positions.

While the team could look to add a wide receiver or defensive tackle, that doesn’t mean they would subtract a player from those same positions.

There were a couple of veterans that could interest the team that we covered yesterday: TE O.J. Howard and S Anthony Harris.

Today we take a look at the waiver wire. Twelve teams get priority over Cleveland for players that they may want but that doesn’t mean we can’t identify a few that the team should claim.

Teams must submit their waiver claims by no later than noon today with the official awarding happening at 4 PM this afternoon. We should start to hear some information close to the noon deadline.

Here are five players the Browns should put a claim in on:

WR Tyler Johnson

Johnson was one of the biggest surprise cuts and will likely get a lot of attention on the waiver wire this year. While he can sometimes struggle at the catch point, he is a big play waiting to happen.

For Cleveland, Johnson’s limited practice squad experience could be a significant negative.

DT McTelvin Agim

Staying consistently healthy has been difficult for Agim but he has shown, when on the field, talent as an interior defensive lineman. Without a lot of certainty inside, adding another player would be helpful to the team that got gashed on the ground in the preseason.

TE Jacob Harris

With only two tight ends on the roster, adding another would be helpful. With Howard likely to sign with Cincinnati, the Browns can find one on the waiver wire. Harris is a developmental player with physical gifts that make him worth a look as a depth piece for the team.

DB Andre Chachere

The Browns seem to be going smaller on offense this season with no fullback and only two tight ends. They could look to do the same on defense by moving a linebacker or defensive lineman for Chachere a special teams star.

With limited firepower in the passing game, Cleveland needs to win in the margins especially on special teams this year. Chachere would help there.

TE Noah Togiai

Another tight end option (and another Togiai for the team’s roster) is also another former Philadelphia Eagle. Togiai also played basketball and shows good feet and has developed as a pass catcher. The 6’4″ former Oregon State star could provide some additional depth and upside at the position.

