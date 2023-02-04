5 players Broncos should watch for at the 2023 Senior Bowl

After the NFL season concludes with Super Bowl LVII, all eyes turn toward free agency and the NFL draft. Until the NFL combine, the best chance teams have to evaluate collegiate talent is the invitation-only East-West Shrine Bowl, the Reese’s Senior Bowl and the HBCU Legacy Bowl.

Here are five players the Denver Broncos should watch for at the Senior Bowl in Alabama on Saturday afternoon.

OL O'Cyrus Torrence: Florida

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Torrence is the No. 1-rated offensive lineman prospect according to CBS Sports. Torrence was named All-SEC, a consensus All-American, an AP First Team All-American, and a Sporting News First Team All-American, among a host of other recognitions. Though he is going to be a hotly sought-after prospect and likely gone off draft boards early, Denver might consider moving up the board for a lineman of his caliber.

OL Olusegun Oluwatimi: Michgan

(Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports)

Oluwatimi was the first Outland Trophy winner in Michigan history and a consensus All-American lineman. After watching the struggles of the 2022 Denver Broncos, it’s evident that they need help on the offensive line. Oluwatimi’s size (6-3, 307 pounds) would be a massive addition to any line, and a valuable asset to Russell Wilson.

WR Rashee Rice: SMU

(Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports)

In 2022, Rice led the FBS in receiving yards per game (112.) and was a top-five player in the nation for receiving yards (3rd) and catches per game (5th). As part of the high-scoring SMU offense, Rice ranked 13th nationally with 10 touchdowns in 2023. Rice is a big target (6-2, 203 pounds) that can go up and make jump-ball catches. Any quarterback would be drooling over the chance to have this type of pass-catcher.

CB Jay Ward: LSU

(Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports)

Ward’s length (6-2) makes him an intriguing prospect when it comes to being a defensive back. During his time at LSU, he intercepted six passes, but his versatility made him special. He played safety, corner and nickel during his time as a Tiger. If not special for his time as a corner, Ward also made an impact on special teams, blocking two field goals during his career. Ward may be worth a long look on Day 2 of the NFL draft for the Broncos.

RB Eric Gray: Oklahoma

(Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports)

Gray was a transfer from Tennessee to Oklahoma, and it is safe to say that he thrived at both places. In his senior season in 2022, Gray was named a All-Big 12 player by PFF, and rushed for 11 touchdowns on 213 carries. Built like Javonte Williams, the Broncos need a second-string back who actually holds onto the ball.

