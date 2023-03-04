5 players Broncos might consider trading this offseason

The Denver Broncos are going into the 2023 offseason with just five draft picks and whether fans want to admit it or not, the team might be on the verge of entering a rebuilding stage under new head coach Sean Payton.

As much as Denver would love to win now with quarterback Russell Wilson, it remains to be seen if that will actually happen. If the Broncos have to seek a new quarterback within a year or so, holding on to expensive players with trade value now could hurt the club down the road.

It’s never easy trading away talented players, but if teams come calling, the Broncos should probably listen — especially if early-round draft picks are involved. Here’s a quick look at five players Denver might consider trading this offseason.

WR Courtland Sutton

Sutton, 27, is a talented receiver, but Jerry Jeudy seemingly emerged as the team’s WR1 last year and if the Broncos have to choose between them, Jeudy would be our preferred choice. Trading the veteran receiver this offseason would create $6,791,176 in addition salary cap space in 2023.

OT Garett Bolles

Reports have indicated that the Broncos do not plan to trade Bolles this offseason, but doing so would save the team $9,823,529 in cap space. Bolles is one of Denver’s best offensive linemen and a former second-team All-Pro, but if teams come calling offering a high picks, the Broncos should consider it.

CB Ronald Darby

Darby is a quality cornerback, but the emergence of Damarri Mathis might make him expendable. Darby is 29 and he should have trade value. Sending him to another team, even for a mid- or late-round pick, would create $9,647,059 in salary cap space for the Broncos this offseason.

OL Lloyd Cushenberry

Cushenberry’s time as a starter in Denver is probably over, but he is a former third-round pick and a team might like his upside as a 25-year-old center. If the Broncos trade him, they would save $2,743,000 in cap space.

WR Jerry Jeudy

We don’t want the Broncos to trade Jeudy, but if a team presents a massive offer, Denver should at least consider it. Jeudy was involved in trade talks last fall, and coming off a career year, he should have plenty of value this offseason. The Broncos would create $2,681,767 in cap space if they trade Jeudy, but the real value would be the pick(s) they could acquire in such a trade.

Trade buzz will likely begin to heat up when the NFL’s new league year begins on March 15. We will be tracking all of Denver’s offseason moves on Broncos Wire.

