5 players who will make or break Alabama vs. Ole Miss battle

The anticipation continues to grow the closer we get to Saturday. No. 12 Ole Miss will travel to Tuscaloosa to take on No. 1 Alabama inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium in what is expected to be a fierce battle.

A lot will be made throughout the week about the matchup between Lane Kiffin and his old boss Nick Saban. But when it comes down to it, the players on the field will decide the out of the game.

Here are five players for the Tide that I believe will be crucial to the outcome of the game.

5. John Metchie

John Metchie has kind of had an odd start to the 2021 season. Metchie entered the season as the presumed number one wide receiver with the departures of DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle to the NFL.

While Metchie has not been bad by any stretch, he has yet to really take a game over and lead the group of wide-outs. Metchie has 24 catches on the season but only two of those have gone for more than 35 yards.

Jameson Williams has been the big play guy so far this season and I have to believe Ole Miss will do their best to limit Williams on the deep ball. Metchie could be called on to make explosive plays this weekend.

4. Phidarian Mathis

Phidarian Mathis has been a force on the interior of the defensive line for Alabama this season. Mathis has 2.5 sacks on the season and has been disruptive in the run the game too.

Mathis will need to be stout in the middle of the Alabama defense this week against Matt Corral and the other talented backs that Ole Miss has to offer.

3. Henry To'oTo'o

To’oTo’o has had an up and down season so far for the Tide. To’oTo’o came to Tuscaloosa as a prized transfer from Tennessee this summer. To’oTo’o has plenty of SEC experience and just needs to play with a little more discipline and execution.

I expect Ole Miss to challenge the middle of the Alabama defense early and often. To’oTo’o will need to get the defense lined up quickly and play assignment football or it could be another long day for the Tide defense.

2. Will Anderson Jr.

Will Anderson Jr. has been virtually unblockable this season for Alabama. Anderson has two sacks on the season, but he is constantly fighting double teams and in some cases triple teams.

Ole Miss will do its best to remove Anderson from the equation, but like all playmakers, I expect Anderson to make noise come Saturday afternoon. In fact, Anderson could make the play that ends up being the difference in the contest.

1. Bryce Young

Even though Bryce Young is only in his first season as a starter, he has proved that he is among the elite in college football.

Young has a chance to make a statement this Saturday and if we have learned anything from Young this season, the moment won’t be too big for him.

Saturday night could prove to be the best quarterback matchup of the entire season between Bryce Young and Matt Corral. Let’s see if Young can out dual the veteran Corral.

