Here are the 5 players the Bills have used the franchise tag on

In 2022, the Buffalo Bills are not going to use the franchise tag. It make little sense for the team to do so.

Not only are the Bills slightly over the 2022 salary cap, they don’t really have any candidates for it.

Defensive tackle Harrison Phillips and cornerback Levi Wallace might be Buffalo’s top pending free agents. However, the franchise tag in 2022 is worth upward of $17-18M depending on position. Sorry, guys. Not happening.

Not only that, the Bills are a team that have sparely used the tag since its introduction in 1993. During the tenure of Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane, he has used it zero times as well.

But for curious, here are the five times the Bills used the franchise tag in team history:

John Fina was the first player franchise tagged by the Bills in 1996. The two sides worked out a long-term extension and he played six more seasons in Buffalo.

Peerless Price signed the $5M tag after the 2002 season but then departed for the Falcons via trade for a first-round pick in the 2003 NFL Draft. He eventually returned to the Bills after three years there.

After playing on the $5.9M franchise tag in 2006, Nate Clements departed the following offseason. He signed an eight-year deal with the 49ers which made him the highest-paid defender in the NFL at that time ($80M).

A three-time Pro Bowler with the Bills, Jairus Byrd signed the $6.9M tag in 2013. He departed for the Saints prior to the 2014 season and injury issues followed. Byrd never reached Pro Bowl status again.

The last time the Bills used the tag was on left tackle Cordy Glenn. He never played on the $13.7M tag, as the two sides reached a five-year extension.

Glenn was eventually traded to the Bengals in March 2018 by Beane for a first-round pick which helped the Bills move at that year’s draft to select quarterback Josh Allen. Glenn did not play in the league in 2020.

