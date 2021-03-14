5 players the Bills could lose to free agency

The NFL free agent market opens next week. On Monday, teams can start talking to pending free agents from other clubs and then can finally sign them on Wednesday.

Last week the league announced the final decreased salary cap in 2021 would be $182.5 million. After that, the Bills made cuts, contract restructures and even re-signings.

Considering all those factors, especially the extensions handed out to the likes of linebacker Matt Milano and offensive lineman Daryl Williams, the Bills won’t be able to bring back everyone from last season.

With that, here are five players that the Bills could possibly lose in free agency:

OL Jon Feliciano

Bills offensive guard Jon Feliciano. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Age: 29 Earlier this offseason, Feliciano said he was optimistic that he would be re-signed by the Bills. After Milano and Williams saw extensions tossed their way last week, it seems less likely that Feliciano will get himself a pay day with the Bills as the market is set to open soon. Never say never, though.

WR Andre Roberts

Bills wide receiver Andre Roberts. Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 33 Roberts has been a stud return man for the Bills but with the shrinking salary cap, Buffalo might be finding it harder to justify spending top dollar on a guy that's mostly just a special teamer. Roberts could be a player that tests the market and comes back to the Bills to see if anything can be worked out.

WR Isaiah McKenzie

Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie. (AP Photo/John Munson)

Age: 25 McKenzie reads similar to Roberts. He could test the market and come back around as he also plays a niche role, of sorts, for Buffalo. He's a top-notch gadget player, but with the smaller salary cap, it could be tougher to toss top dollar at such a player. McKenzie recently didn't sound super confident that he would be back with the Bills.

OL Ike Boettger

Ike Boettger #65 . (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Age: 26 Boettger is our first of two restricted free agents here. He cemented himself as a starter for the Bills in the second half of the season. Maybe that's making his price tag a tougher one for the two sides to figure out?

Story continues

CB Levi Wallace

Bills cornerback Levi Wallace. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

Age: 25 Our second RFA, Wallace has yet to be re-signed or tenured a contract by the Bills to this point. The Bills do like Dane Jackson potentially as their No. 2 cornerback next season, but if Wallace doesn't get a good offer on the market, he could be brought back as some perfect competition for Jackson in training camp.

1

1