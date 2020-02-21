The Chicago Bears released veteran cornerback Prince Amukamara on Friday in a move that was expected in order to free up salary-cap space in advance of free agency this March.

By moving on from Amukamara, the Bears will have an additional $9 million to spend on the open market, which could ultimately be used on his replacement. It could also be shifted to other positions of need along the offensive line or on that pesky veteran quarterback who's sure to rile up the fan base.

There's also the Allen Robinson contract extension that eventually needs to get hammered out.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The good news for Chicago is there are several viable options who will be available in free agency and the NFL draft that can replace Amukamara in the starting lineup. Here's a look at five of them:

5 players the Bears can target to replace Prince Amukamara originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago