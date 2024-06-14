5 players Barcelona should scout at Euro 2024

President Joan Laporta may not have appreciated Xavi's claim that Barcelona need several new signings to be able to compete with Real Madrid, but it's hard to disagree with the former manager.

A difficult season has sent Barcelona back into one-step-above-crisis mode, and their massive financial issues hardly help things. Hansi Flick needs new signings but there is plenty of work to be done before that becomes a possibility.

Here are five players Barcelona should be watching at Euro 2024.

Country: Germany

Position: Midfielder



Barcelona need bargains this summer, and one of the most intriguing on the market is Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich.



Heading into the final year of his contract, Kimmich could be available for a cut-price fee and, given their financial limitations, this is the sort of deal Barcelona should be all over.



The arrival of former Germany and Bayern boss Hansi Flick at Camp Nou this summer could hand the La Liga side a welcome boost for this one.

Country: Spain

Position: Midfielder



Reports suggest Mikel Merino is another potential target for Barca as the Real Sociedad midfielder is also on an expiring deal.



Merino recently put on a real show for Sociedad across the 2023/24 season and will hope to follow that up with a huge Euro 2024, where a number of scouts will likely be following his performances.



Teammate Martin Zubimendi is too expensive to consider, but Barca might just be able to find a way to secure Merino's signature.

Country: Spain

Position: Winger



As he approaches his 31st birthday, former Newcastle United and Leicester City forward Ayoze Perez may have just enjoyed the most impressive individual season of his career.



Back in La Liga with Real Betis, Perez bagged nine goals and earned himself a maiden call-up to the Spain squad, and transfer rumours are already starting to swirl once again.



With rumours suggesting Perez's contract comes with a release clause of just €4m, this is the sort of deal Barcelona can't afford to miss.

Country: Belgium

Position: Midfielder



Amadou Onana has been doing a lot of talking heading into Euro 2024, making sure his suitors know he's out to impress and seal a move away from Everton.



Barcelona are long-term admirers of the 22-year-old but will have to work incredibly hard if they are to find a way to match Everton's rumoured asking price of €60m. Scouts can watch Onana this summer and determine if he's worth that sort of effort.



The likes of Arsenal and Chelsea have also been linked with Onana, and considering how easily either side could beat Barcelona in a financial battle, the La Liga outfit need to be certain he's the man for the job if they are to try and lure him overseas.

Country: Spain

Position: Winger



By all accounts, Barcelona don't need reminding of Nico Williams' quality. He's regularly touted as a top target for the Catalan giants.



A €50m release clause is steep but not outside the realm of possibility for Barcelona, who would also need to match some pretty steep wage demands to win the race for Williams' signature.



Like Onana, the cost of this deal is too high for Barcelona to be anything other than absolutely certain he's the right man.