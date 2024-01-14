5 players Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer should try and pry away from Washington

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer spent two seasons at Washington. He developed relationships with the players and has a better understanding of the team than anyone else in the country. With him departing Washington, there will likely be multiple impactful transfers as well as other reserve players from Washington that test out the transfer portal.

Needless to say, there is reason to believe that DeBoer will likely try to reunite with several of the players that he coached in Seattle. After all, he led Washington to the College Football Playoff, so there are quality players on the Huskies roster.

Roll Tide Wire lists five players that Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer should try and pry away from Washington.

CB Jabbar Muhammad

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

One of the best cornerbacks in college football this past season was Washington junior Jabbar Muhammad. On Friday, Muhammad entered his name into the transfer portal.

Following his junior campaign, Muhammad was recognized as an All-PAC-12 Second Team selection. In one season with the Huskies, Muhammad tallied 46 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, and three interceptions. Out of everyone on this list, I feel like Muhammad would be the one who would have an immediate impact if he were to transfer to Alabama. He has a knack for getting to the ball and is excellent in man coverage. He had 20 pass deflections this past season.

WR Germie Bernard

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

With Alabama losing Isaiah Bond to the transfer portal, there is likely enough room to add a playmaker. While Washington wide receiver Germie Bernard has not officially entered the transfer portal, there is a good chance that he will. Bernard has spent time at both Michigan State and Washington throughout his college career.

In one season at Washington, Bernard reeled in 34 receptions for 419 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged over 12 yards per catch which is relatively productive. Alabama also lost Thaiu Jones-Bell, Malik Benson, and Jermaine Burton this offseason. Adding a player like Bernard would only enhance the amount of firepower on Alabama’s offense next season.

PK Grady Gross

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Out of all of the place-kickers in college football this season, it is difficult to say that virtually anyone was as productive as former walk-on Grady Gross. The junior made 18 of the 22 field goals that he attempted and was flawless on extra points this past season.

With Alabama losing college football’s all-time leading scorer Will Reichard, there is room for the Crimson Tide to add a new kicker. Given the fact that DeBoer has a close connection with the kicker, it makes sense that Alabama try and land Gross if he enters the transfer portal.

LB Carson Bruener

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Washington was a veteran-led team for the most part this past season. One of those veterans who took the PAC-12 by storm was senior linebacker Carson Bruener.

Bruener recorded 86 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and one interception for the Huskies. He was an important piece of Chuck Morrell’s defense. With Bruener having one year of eligibility remaining, he could look to transfer away from the program. Recently, Alabama lost depth at the linebacker position with Kendrick Blackshire and Ian Jackson entering the transfer portal. It would make sense for the Crimson Tide to pursue the Washington native.

S Mishael Powell

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

One position that Alabama certainly lost depth at this offseason is the safety position. Starting safety Jaylen Key graduated. Reserve safety Kristian Story transferred to Kentucky. Not to mention, safety Jake Pope transferred to Georgia. Altogether, it makes the most sense for Alabama to bring in one of Washington’s safeties in the transfer portal.

Starting Huskies safety Mishael Powell entered the transfer portal on Friday following the announcement that DeBoer was accepting the head coaching position at Alabama. Powell was an every-game starter for Washington this past season. He finished the season with 38 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and three interceptions. Needless to say, his experience and veteran presence are something that Alabama could use on the back end of their defense.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire