5 pivotal games that'll make or break Auburn football's season in 2023

The Hugh Freeze era on the Plains will soon kick off.

Auburn football is less than 100 days out from welcoming UMass to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 2, marking the beginning of the 2023 season and signifying Freeze's first game since joining the Tigers in November. Barring a catastrophe, Auburn should be able to handle the Minutemen with ease, giving its newcomers − more than 40 players joined the Tigers this offseason − some time to jell together.

But things will ratchet up for Auburn the following week, and won't slow down much beyond that. These five games will go a long way in defining the season and deciding whether the Tigers will be a pleasant surprise for their fans in 2023.

Here's a look at five pivotal games that could make or break Auburn football's season.

Sept. 9 at Cal

Auburn is taking on the Cal for the first time in program history, and it's traveling to Berkeley to do it.

Cal went 4-8 last season, but similar to the Tigers, the Golden Bears have been active this offseason, adding 19 transfers and boasting the No. 16 portal class in the country, according to 247Sports. The matchup is scheduled to take place in Week 2. With Auburn's new-look roster and staff still getting adjusted, an early-season trip out west could either be a trap game or an opportunity for Freeze to start the season 2-0 with Samford coming to the Plains the following week.

Sept. 23 at Texas A&M

No one can accuse Texas A&M of being boring. The Aggies, despite failing to reach a bowl game in 2022, have a roster loaded with talent, plus a new offensive coordinator in Bobby Petrino. Texas A&M scored just 10 points in a loss to Auburn last season, giving the Tigers their first win with interim coach Cadillac Williams.

Auburn has a more than decent chance of starting the season 3-0 with games against UMass, Cal and Samford. If the Tigers can make it four straight by going to College Station and topping the Aggies to begin conference play, the lens in which the season is viewed should change dramatically.

Oct. 31 vs. Ole Miss

This game comes after back-to-back meetings with Georgia at home and LSU on the road, two of the toughest tests for Auburn in 2023. Bouncing back from playing those heavyweights will be crucial, and the matchup with Ole Miss will have no shortage of storylines.

Freeze's ties to Oxford − and his ouster from the program − are widely known. There's also now the connection with Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, who was rumored to have an interest in the AU job before the Tigers hired Freeze.

Nov. 11 at Arkansas

Auburn's loss to Arkansas last season proved to be the final nail in the coffin of former coach Bryan Harsin's tenure with the Tigers. The Razorbacks bring back KJ Jefferson at quarterback, but with 18 new transfers and significant coaching changes − DC Barry Odom, linebackers coach Michael Scherer and tight ends coach Dowell Loggains left the program for promotions this offseason − Arkansas will be a different team in 2023.

But will it be a team Freeze can beat? That's to be determined.

Nov. 25 vs. Alabama

The Iron Bowl always has value, no matter the implications. Just look at last season: The Tigers came in under .500 and Alabama was all but eliminated from College Football Playoff contention, and yet the game didn't lack fanfare going in.

With the Crimson Tide's murky situation at quarterback, Freeze may have a better opportunity than his predecessors at an upset. Beginning his tenure with a win over Alabama would not only end his first regular season back in the SEC on a positive note but also put a considerable amount of wind in Auburn's sails heading into the offseason.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

