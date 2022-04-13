5 pitfalls the Steelers should avoid in the 2022 NFL draft

Historically, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the better drafting teams in the NFL. 2022 will mark the final Steelers draft headed by general manager Kevin Colbert. Colbert plans to step down after the draft. Here are five pitfalls Colbert and the Steelers need to avoid in this draft.

Reaching for a quarterback

There is a real possibility by the time the Steelers go on the clock in the first round, two or three quarterbacks will already be off the board. While I understand there is some urgency to draft a quarterback, I’m not sure taking the fourth or fifth best guy at the No. 20 player overall is prudent.

Not adding speed on offense

The Steelers offense is slow. There’s no way around it. There is no guy who is a true home-run threat at either running back or wide receiver. And there isn’t much out there in free agency to help. But there are backs and receivers in this draft who can strike fear in defenses with their speed and Pittsburgh can’t avoid them all.

Missing on a backup running back

Going along with the pitfall above, Pittsburgh has to find a guy who can come in and spell Najee Harris. If it isn’t a burner, so be it but the Steelers cannot expect the run game to be successful if there isn’t some talent behind Harris.

Waiting too long to draft an edge rusher

Another need not getting enough attention publicly right now is outside linebacker. It might seem odd to be worried about a position when you have the best player in the league playing it but without a third guy to rotate with Alex Highsmith and T.J. Watt, reps are going to build up way too fast.

Drafting the wrong kind of defensive lineman

The Steelers love guys who can play inside or outside in their hybrid 3-4 defense. But sometimes you just need a big bruiser who only lines up in the middle and eats up offensive linemen. This is the type of defensive lineman the Steelers must target in this draft in order to shore up the run defense.

