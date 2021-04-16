5 Philadelphia Eagles games that could be played in prime-time this season

News: The NFL is targeting the 2nd week of May to publish the 2021 schedule, after the draft for the second straight year. Full story in #SBJFootball newsletter (🔒) https://t.co/mGt50ko1r5 — Ben Fischer (@BenFischerSBJ) March 4, 2021

The Eagles know their opponents for the 2021 NFL season and per Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the dates and times should be released sometime next month.

Typically, the NFL schedule is released prior to the NFL draft, but the COVID-19 pandemic has ensured a late unveil for the second straight year.

Everything we do know:

:The Eagles will face the NFC South and AFC West, meaning Philadelphia’s rebuilt defense will face Tom Brady, Sam Darnold, Matt Ryan, Taysom Hill or Jameis Winston, Derek Carr, Patrick Mahomes, and Chargers rookie sensation, Justin Herbert among others.

: The Eagles will play their six NFC East games along with the 49ers and Lions as well.

: The NFL is headed toward expanding its regular-season schedule to 17 games in 2021 and that means the Eagles will meet Joe Douglas, head coach Robert Saleh and the New York Jets on the road.

The Eagles will face the Jets since both teams had last-place finishes in their respective divisions last season.

The matchup could give Howie Roseman and the Eagles an up-close look at Zach Wilson after Philadelphia reportedly had an interest in trading up in order to draft the former BYU star.

The 2020 NFL schedule release show is less than a month away and as fans and analysts start to clamor for the most high-profile games to watch, we’re set to break down five games that have the most potential to be played in prime time.

Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys

Dec 27, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) runs the ball against Dallas Cowboys defensive end Aldon Smith (58) in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The matchup of matchups for both teams each year, 2021 will see the return of Dak Prescott and it'll provide more draft day fodder, as the Eagles could be facing Patrick Surtain, Kyle Pitts, Jaycee Horn, or whomever Dallas selects in round one.

Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Nov 29, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) catches a pass for a touchdown ahead of Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis (24) during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, Tyreek Hill, and the Super Bowl favorite Chiefs will visit Lincoln Financial Field in 2021, and Sunday Night Football sounds about right.

Eagles vs. New York Giants

Oct 22, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Travis Fulgham (13) is unable to catch a high pass in front of New York Giants inside linebacker Blake Martinez (54) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

This matchup could take on added luster thanks to the Eagles gift wrapping the NFC East for Washington during the final week of the 2020 regular season.

Eagles vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Dec 26, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) with head coach Jon Gruden against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Raiders have Derek Carr, Josh Jacobs, Darren Waller and Kenyan Drake on offense and as the Eagles head west, this matchup could be played in Las Vegas or Mexico.

Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Oct 25, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are the defending Super Bowl champions and a road game against the Eagles and their hostile fans could be what Thursday, Sunday or Monday Night football requires.

