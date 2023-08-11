5 pertinent questions for the Eagles ahead of the preseason opener vs. Ravens

The Philadelphia Eagles are primed to make another run at the Super Bowl, and they’ll begin the journey on Saturday night in Baltimore.

The Eagles have a loaded roster, but no team is perfect and the Birds have plenty of question marks at key positions.

Nakobe Dean’s is replacing T.J. Edwards in the middle of a defense that also lost Javon Hargrave and will look to adjust the scheme under new coordinator, Sean Desai.

With the Birds set to depart for the preseason opener, here are five pertinent questions after the first two weeks of camp.

How will Brian Johnson differ from Shane Steichen?

The Eagles new offensive coordinator is quickly rising up the NFL coaching ranks and he’ll look to put his own swagger on the NFL’s most versatile offense.

Johnson has already added several new wrinkles like involving Philadelphia’s dynamic running back group into the passing game.

The new looks and added pass catchers should take some pressure off of quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Boston Scott has the most guaranteed money of any running back on the roster, but Sermon is the more talented of the two players.

Philadelphia has five guys that can be productive at the running back position and Sermon could be a candidate to push Scott out of his spot.

How many wide receivers will Philadelphia carry?

Philadelphia has A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins and Olamide Zaccheaus as roster locks at the position, but is there room for two more players?

Britain Covey is the primary punt returner and all but a lock, while Joseph Ngata, Greg Ward and others will battle to be WR6.

Can Nakobe Dean be the guy at MLB?

The Eagles don’t put much value into stocking the linebacker position, but that doesn’t mean Nakobe Dean won’t have an immense ammount of pressure on him.

Philadelphia lost T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White, and even after adding two more linebackers to the roster, it’ll be Dean that holds Sean Desai’s defense together.

Dean has four former Georiga teammates on the roster and the entire preseason to get all the additional snaps and game reps that can help alleviate any growing pains.

Have the Eagles improved at safety position?

Philadelphia saw C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Marcus Epps exit via free agency, but the safety positin could be even better with several new additions.

Reed Blankenship is the clear starter at one spot and an emerging player for a defense that wants to feature physicality. Terrell Edmunds finished 2022 with a higher grade than Gardner-Johnson and could allow Sean Desai to play a more efficient style.

If Sydney Brown can make the transition, the Eagles could be set at the position for years to come.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire