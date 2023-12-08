Here are 5 Penn State football defensive coordinator candidates to replace Manny Diaz

Penn State football's superior defense needs a new leader.

It's no surprise that James Franklin must hire again, this time finding a defensive coordinator. Manny Diaz did everything paid to and more in his two seasons at Penn State, though his work was always seen as a stopover between head coaching gigs.

He got that shot again at Duke University on Thursday.

And now Penn State must hire its second coordinator in the past month − in the middle of Peach Bowl preparation, the NCAA transfer portal open period and the yearly high school recruiting run to National Signing Day (Dec. 20).

One thing certainly could help this time during the busiest point on the college football calendar: He may have his new coordinator already on staff.

James Franklin must hire his second coordinator in the past month - the first time he's had to replace both offensive and defensive team leaders since the end of the 2015 season.

Here are five potential candidates to oversee the Nittany Lions' defense − one that led the nation in total yards and sacks in 2023:

Anthony Poindexter, Penn State

Anthony Poindexter, Penn State's safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator, is the top in-house candidate to take over the Nittany Lions' unit.

The time may be perfect for the man who coaches safeties but also held a co-coordinator title with Diaz. Anthony Poindexter relates and resonates with players as a former All-America defensive back at Virginia. He's known as a skilled recruiter. Plus, he has previous coordinating experience at Connecticut and Purdue and worked and learned under Diaz's aggressive style the past two seasons.

He won't stay a position coach much longer, either way. He was a candidate for Virginia's head coach vacancy two years ago and again, reportedly, for the recent James Madison opening.

Tony Gibson, 51, is in prime running defenses and would certainly earn a significant pay raise at Penn State. He's worked magic at N.C. State with a run of Top 25 nationally-ranked defenses that have starred in the ACC.

The former successful DC at West Virginia appears ready to move to a bigger opportunity. He reportedly was a candidate for the Duke head coaching job that Diaz just landed.

Joe Harasymiak, Rutgers

Joe Harasymiak, 37, could be lauded for doing more with less, considering how well Rutgers' defense performed for most of this past season − consistently succeeding despite a significant talent disadvantage. Even with an onslaught of injuries and a four-game losing streak, the Scarlet Knights ranked sixth in the Big Ten in total defense and seventh in scoring.

Harasymiak owns previous defensive coordinator (Minnesota) and head-coaching (Maine) experience. He was the FCS coach of the year in 2018 for leading Maine to a 10-4 record and national semifinal appearance.

Zach Arnett, Mississippi State (former head coach)

Defensive guru Zach Arnett is available again to be a coordinator. He was fired after just one season as Mississippi State's head coach.

He owns a similar situation to Diaz when he arrived at Penn State: A short-term, recently-fired head coach known as a defensive leader and innovator. Zach Arnett, 37, built standout defenses with the Bulldogs and at San Diego State before lasting just one season as Mississippi State's head man (5-6 record).

Like Gibson, Arnett is known for operating a "3-3-5" alignment on defense which differs from Penn State's base approach.

Joe Rossi, Minnesota

The Pittsburgh native produced back-to-back Top 10 defenses for Golden Gophers before a step-back this season. Still, Joe Rossi, 44, has been called "one of the best-kept secrets in college football."

He's led P.J. Fleck's defenses for five years and could be ready for a move, especially one closer to home with a significant pay raise.

Tracking PSU players: Penn State football transfer portal tracker 2023: Who is joining, leaving the Lions

His best NFL shot yet? He's a Pittsburgh Steeler: How Penn State football's Trace McSorley sticks in the NFL

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @YDRPennState.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Penn State football: James Franklin defensive coordinator candidates