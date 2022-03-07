5 pending free agents Broncos should let walk

The NFL’s free agency negotiating window is one week away and the Denver Broncos have more than a dozen players scheduled to become free agents.

Broncos Wire has already published a list of seven pending free agents the team should re-sign. Today, we’re taking a quick look at five players Denver should let walk once free begins next week.

CB Kyle Fuller

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Fuller signed a one-year, $9.5 million contract with the Broncos last year and it seemed like a smart move at the time. The 30-year-old cornerback had a disappointing season, however, allowing six touchdowns in coverage and a 119.8 passer rating to opposing QBs. Denver can look elsewhere at CB.

OT Cam Fleming

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

When Fleming signed with the Broncos last year, he was believed to be a candidate to start at right tackle. Instead, Fleming failed to win the starting job and he wasn’t even the primary backup. Fleming did start four games as a third-string injury fill-in, but it seems clear that Denver does not consider him a preferred candidate for the right tackle job.

WR Diontae Spencer

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Spencer’s time as the Broncos’ primary returner has probably come to an end. Spencer made limited contributions on offense and rarely provided a spark on special teams in 2021, and he’ll turn 30 later this month. Expect Denver to have a new return specialist this fall.

CB Bryce Callahan

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Unlike Fuller, Callahan is still playing at a high level. Given his injury history, though, Callahan won’t receive a big extension from the Broncos. If he can be re-signed at a discount, Callahan would be a good candidate to bring back, but the cornerback might have a strong market given how many teams will be looking for slot CBs this offseason. Denver can find younger, cheaper cornerbacks in the draft and healthier CBs in free agency.

QB Teddy Bridgewater

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Bridgewater was arguably the Broncos’ best quarterback since Peyton Manning in 2021, but he’s not a long-term answer for Denver. This year’s free agent quarterback class is weak, which might help Bridgewater have a decent market. The salary cap space it would take to re-sign Bridgewater could be better spent on other positions (or by upgrading the QB position).

The NFL’s negotiating window opens on March 14. The new league year — and free agency — will officially begin on March 16.

