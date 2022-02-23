5 pending free agent TEs the Jags should consider signing

After a 2021 season where acquiring value free agents didn’t make the Jacksonville Jaguars a significantly better team than in 2020, they must acquire some help around Trevor Lawrence this offseason and they must hit on them, too. And while it isn’t as big a need as receiver and the offensive line, tight end certainly should be a close third, especially when considering how Doug Pederson likes to utilize the position.

Last season, the tight ends group pretty much left something to be desired as it was hurt by injuries and the lack of receiving skills behind Dan Arnold. That said, the veteran could be a player who takes off under Pederson, but there still is going to need to be a significant acquisition at tight end behind him.

Luckily, the tight end class in the draft is splendid if they want a rookie behind Arnold. They can also land a veteran pass-catcher through free agency, as some notables have expiring contracts league-wide that end this spring.

If that’s the route the Jags choose to go, here are some of the veteran free agent tight ends they may want to consider:

TE Evan Engram (New York Giants)

The Giants have a big decision to make when it comes to keeping Engram or not, who is a former first-round pick of theirs from 2017. Right now, they have some work to do in terms of their salary cap situation as they are an estimated $12.2 million over the limit, but that could change rather easily.

If Engram hits the market, his athleticism surely validates the Jags giving the 2020 Pro Bowler a look. He’s especially intriguing because he could be looking for a change of scenery after being misused by the Giants at times.

Still, despite things not going perfectly for Engram with the Giants, he’s managed to be more productive than any tight end the Jags have had on their roster for a while. If he hits the open market, he’ll do so with a career total of 2,828 in receiving yards with him reaching a season-high of 722 yards in 2017 as a rookie.

However, there is one concern about his game and that’s his hands. According to Pro Football Reference, he will enter this season with 23 career-dropped passes (six of which occurred last season), and that’s an issue the Jags dealt with in 2021 that doesn’t need to be amplified. However, if Pederson and Co. believe Ingram can make highlight plays that will outweigh his drops, maybe they will give him a look to help the offense.

Tight end David Njoku (Cleveland Browns)

Njoku is a former first-round selection from 2017 who has flashed, but never took that huge leap to be “the guy.” Some feel that’s because he hasn’t had the right signal-caller throwing to him, and if that’s the case, his chances could be decent to hit the open market.

Njoku currently has never registered more than 639 yards in a season, but that could change with a quarterback like Lawrence. His ball skills could help the Jags tremendously when it comes to opportunities in the red zone, and his speed after the catch could help them garner the explosion that they lacked in 2021.

TE Zach Ertz (Arizona Cardinals)

Ertz is going to be a popular name in the Jags community in the next few months due to his connection with Pederson. The two spent 2016-20 together, which was a period where Ertz put together some of his best seasons and won a Super Bowl.

Ertz feels like the perfect signing for the Jags not only because Pederson is familiar with him, but because he’s over the age of 30. That means he may not break their pockets like the other options on this list. Even so, he’s still coming off a season where he accumulated 763 receiving yards and five touchdowns, which is the type of tight end production Jags fans would go crazy for in Duval.

TE Dalton Schultz (Dallas Cowboys)

Schultz is an up-and-coming playmaker who caught more eyes after upping his receiving yard figure from 615 in 2020 to 808. He also snagged eight touchdowns for the team.

Clearly, at just 25 years of age, Schultz is someone who could be a big-time playmaker for Dak Prescott and Co. for years, and the Dallas Cowboys are going to do anything in their power to retain him. At the same time, they are $22.1 million over the cap, and it’s going to take some maneuvering to keep him and receiver Michael Gallup, so there may be a slim chance for him to hit the market. If that happens, the Jags should pounce on the opportunity to sign him.

TE Mike Gesicki (Miami Dolphins)

Fans of the Jags are well aware of who Gesicki is after the success he had against them last season. While the Jags won that game, Gesicki had his way with the defense, finishing the game with eight catches for 115 yards — a season-high for him.

While he wasn’t able to match that production all season, Gesicki still finished the season with 780 receiving yards, which was good for eighth in the league at his position. With his athleticism, wide catch radius, and explosive playmaking ability, Gesicki could change the Jags’ offense drastically, but if he isn’t retained by Miami, it certainly won’t be cheap. Even with that being the case, though, the Jags can afford it and should consider his potential addition.

