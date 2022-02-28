5 pending free agent receivers the Jaguars should consider signing

Anyone who watched this Jacksonville Jaguars offense at all last season knows this is a team in desperate need of receiver help. While players like Marvin Jones Jr., Jamal Agnew and Laquon Treadwell all had solid contributions, the unit as a whole didn’t get the job done.

Addressing the receiver position is a major priority this offseason, and while it’s something the team will almost certainly attempt to address in the 2022 NFL draft, it may want to look at several free-agent additions as well.

This is a good year to need a receiver, as there are several players with expiring contracts that could hit free agency. Not all of them will reach the open market; Packers receiver Davante Adams, for example, would have been perhaps the top free agent in the entire league, but reports indicate that he could be franchise tagged.

Still, even with Adams of the board, there will surely be several intriguing options in free agency. Here are five that the Jaguars should look into when free agency begins next month.

D.J. Chark Jr.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Before the Jags can think about acquiring free agents at receiver this offseason, they need to decide what to do with one of their expiring contracts at the position.

Chark had a tough rookie season in 2018, but he bounced-back with a 1,000-yard performance the following season. He had another down season in 2020 which coincided with struggles at the quarterback position, and he was expected to have a big year with rookie Trevor Lawrence.

Things didn’t play out that way, though. Chark broke his ankle in a Week 4 loss to the Bengals, and he missed the remainder of the season. Though there is some uncertainty with Chark, he’s proven to be a reliable playmaker when healthy. Re-signing him shouldn’t prohibit Jacksonville from targeting the other names on this list, and it has to spend its cap space somewhere.

Bringing Chark back is a must this offseason.

Allen Robinson

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Is it time to run it back?

Robinson was drafted by the Jaguars back in 2014, and he had several very productive seasons for the team. He spent most of his contract year in 2017 on the injured reserve, and without him, the team went on a run to the AFC Championship.

The Jags decided he wasn’t worth the roughly $14 million per year he was asking for, and they let him walk the following offseason in what was almost certainly a mistake in hindsight. But it’s one the team could now potentially rectify.

Robinson landed in Chicago, where he hasn’t quite replicated his 1,400-yard season from 2015 but has finished above the 1,000-yard threshold twice in four seasons. However, he had just 38 catches in 2021 and it’s been reported that he wasn’t happy about his last few years in Chicago. He was franchise-tagged last offseason, but he will almost certainly hit free agency this time around.

Assuming he does, he could be a great and affordable option for this team.

Chris Godwin

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

As Godwin enters his sixth season, he stands as one of the league’s best receivers. He finished with over 1,100 yards in 2021 despite coexisting in an offense with Mike Evans, and perhaps no one’s career benefitted more from Tom Brady’s arrival than Godwin.

But he also had a 1,000-yard season in 2019 with Jameis Winston at quarterback. He’s a pending free agent, and if the Bucs don’t re-sign him, he’ll draw a lot of interest around the league. Perhaps joining Jacksonville’s team and becoming Lawrence’s No. 1 target in the passing game would be attractive to Godwin.

If the team wants to land an elite receiver this offseason, signing him would likely be its best opportunity to do so.

Mike Williams

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

If a move for a player like Godwin would be too expensive or if he simply chooses to go elsewhere, Williams could be a very good Plan B. He’s played second-fiddle behind one of the league’s best receivers in Keenan Allen to start his career, and though the Chargers have one of the young, intriguing quarterbacks in the league in Justin Herbert, he could look to become a team’s feature player this offseason.

It’s good timing for Williams, who is coming off the best season of his career. He netted 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns, both career highs. He has great size at 6-foot-4-inches, and he would give Lawrence a big downfield target in the passing game.

Like Godwin, Williams will have several pursuers and won’t come cheap. But he is another option that would immediately boost this team’s offense.

Christian Kirk

Syndication: The Tennessean

Kirk may not be as talented as some of the other players on this list, but he’s an interesting player. A second-round pick in 2018, Kirk has never reached 1,000 yards in a season (though he came close with 982 yards to go with five touchdowns in 2021).

He’s spent the first four years of his career competing for catches with a lot of talented players, including DeAndre Hopkins, Rondale Moore, and A.J. Green this season. He probably hasn’t quite reached his full potential, but he could become a top target for a team like Jacksonville.

Kirk may not be a player who will single-handedly solve this team’s offensive woes, and if the Jaguars sign him, they will likely also look to add a receiver at the top of the second round. But this would be a good pickup for a team that certainly needs a lot of help at the position.

1

1