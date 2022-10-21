5 Patriots to watch vs. the Bears on Monday night

After an extended period of time off following their 12-7 loss against the Washington Commanders last Thursday night, the Chicago Bears return to the football field for another primetime matchup. This time, it’s against the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football.

The Bears, at 2-4 on the season, will look to snap their three-game losing streak against the Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick, who is looking to surpass former Bears great George “Papa Bear” Halas in all-time wins. The two are currently tied with 324 heading into Monday’s game.

The Patriots have rebounded after a tough start and are 3-3 after six weeks, in large part due to the play of third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe. The rookie found himself in emergency duty, playing in place of Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer, but has steadied the ship in their absence.

Jones should be ready to return this week, but Belichick isn’t hinting at who the starter will be. Regardless, there are other Patriot players that Bears fans should keep an eye on when the game begins.

RB Rhamondre Stevenson

The Patriots have had a strong rushing attack this year, whether it’s been Damien Harris or Rhamondre Stevenson carrying the rock. But Stevenson has been the one getting the bulk of the carries as of late due Harris being out with an injury and he’s not looking back. Stevenson went off two weeks ago against the Detroit Lions for 161 yards and last week, he notched two touchdowns and 76 rushing yards in their win against the Cleveland Browns. He’s averaging 5.1 yards per carry on the season and has had double-digit carries going back to Week 3.

The Bears run defense still isn’t strong and with some uncertainty at quarterback, you can bet the Patriots will rely on the ground game to move the ball. Harris will return to the lineup this week and both can do damage, but Stevenson is the more dangerous player heading into the game.

WR Jakobi Meyers

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has only played in four games this season, but he’s already amassed more receiving yards than any Bears player and is the clear No. 1 option on the team. Meyers has 24 catches for 321 yards and a touchdown this season and should be on his way to a career year in his fourth season.

Meyers caught all but one target over his last two games and has had success with both Jones and Zappe throwing him the ball. The Patriots do like to spread the ball around but when it’s crunch time, Meyers will likely be the man called upon to deliver. The Bears need to be aware of him at all times on passing downs.

OT Isaiah Wynn

While Stevenson and Meyers should be watched for their ability to hurt the Bears defense, right tackle Isaiah Wynn should be watched for how his play can benefit them. Wynn has had a rough start to the 2022 season. He’s allowed three sacks and been penalized eight times, highest in the league at his position. His Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade of 59.8 is poor and he might help the Bears get to the quarterback.

The Patriots have only allowed 11 sacks all season long, one of the lowest totals in the league. But Wynn is susceptable and the Bears need to find better ways to get after the quarterback. Whether Wynn allows pressure or commits a penalty to push the Patriots back would be a boost for Chicago. He’s someone to watch in the hopes that he makes a costly mistake.

LB Matt Judon

Since coming over to the Patriots from the Baltimore Ravens, linebacker Matt Judon has been a force. Judon, in his first season in New England in 2021, posted 12.5 sacks, 60 tackles, and 14 for a loss that earned him a trip to the Pro Bowl. He’s doing similar things this year already in what could be a career year for him.

Judon has six sacks in six games, taking down the quarterback in every game but one. He’s also forced a fumble and has five tackles for a loss. With the Bears issues on the offensive line and knowing how much Washington’s defense was able to get home against Justin Fields, Judon might have a big game on Monday.

CB Jack Jones

The Patriots secondary may be led by veterans such as Devin McCourty and Jalen Mills, but it’s rookie Jack Jones who is arguably making the biggest impact this season. Jones, a fourth-round pick out of Arizona State. He’s mostly coming off the bench but when he got his first start against the Green Bay Packers a few weeks back, he made the most of it.

Jones had seven total tackles, picked off Aaron Rodgers for a touchdown, and forced a fumble on Romeo Doubs. He has two picks on the year, hasn’t given up a touchdown, and is allowing just a 45.8 completion percentage on the season. He’s going to see plenty of snaps, even if he doesn’t get the start, and should be avoided in the passing game with how well he’s playing to start his career.

