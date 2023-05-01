5 Palm Beach County playmakers land on inaugural USA Today Florida Network Top 100

The USA Today Florida Network's first Top 100 for the Class of 2024 is here and several Palm Beach County high school football stars are in the mix.

The Top 100 is an annual list of the senior football recruits in the state compiled by state of Florida recruiting reporter Jon Santucci and the USA Today Florida Network.

Five local playmakers make the inaugural list, which will be updated during the summer and before the fall high school football season.

Benjamin and Cardinal Newman claim four of the five representatives while Atlantic has the county's lone public school player.

View the local selections as well as the full Top 100 below:

USA Today Top 100: Who are the top rising senior football recruits in Florida?

No. 41 - Ricky Knight III (Benjamin ATH)

Benjamin's Ricky Knight III signals a first down after making a catch against Jensen Beach in Palm Beach Gardens on September 22, 2022.

6-foot-1, 170 pounds

Offers include Florida State, Louisville, Miami, Penn State, Pitt

No. 45 - Chauncey Bowens (Benjamin RB)

Benjamin running back Chauncey Bowens gaining yards against Cardinal Newman in West Palm Beach, Florida on September 10, 2021.

6-foot, 205 pounds

Verbal commitment: Florida

No. 67 - Kevin Levy (Cardinal Newman ATH)

Cardinal Newman football defeated Benjamin 14-6 in a region semifinal playoff game on Nov. 18, 2022 in West Palm Beach.

6-foot-1, 170 pounds

Offers include Florida, Florida State, Indiana, Miami, Ole Miss

No. 74 - Josh Philostin (Cardinal Newman CB)

Josh Philostin (2) of Cardinal Newman (2) catches a pass over the middle as Pahokee's Bijay Boldin (9) closes in on the play on Thursday, August 25, 2022 in Pahokee.

5-foot-11, 160 pounds

Offers include Duke, Indiana, Iowa, Louisville, Pitt

No. 96 - Jayden Parrish (Atlantic LB)

Jayden Parrish (7), Atlantic

6-foot-1, 210 pounds

Verbal commitment: Florida State

Eric J. Wallace is the deputy sports editor for The Palm Beach Post. He can be reached at ejwallace@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: 5 Palm Beach County playmakers land on inaugural USA Today Top 100