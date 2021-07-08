5 Packers defenders needing to bounce back in 2021

The Green Bay Packers defense could take a sizable leap forward – possibly going from good to great – if a handful of veteran players bounce back from disappointing 2020 seasons and re-establish themselves as consistently reliable starters.

Joe Barry’s group has plenty of star power, but it’ll fall on the complementary players to get better and push everyone to the next level.

Here are five defensive players needing to bounce back in 2021:

CB Kevin King

Age: 26 Snaps: 777 PFF grade: 50.6 Why Packers need him: Despite the Packers drafting Eric Stokes in the first round, King – who returned on a one-year deal – should go into the 2021 season as the expected starter on the perimeter opposite All-Pro Jaire Alexander. It is a taxing job. Quarterbacks don't throw at Alexander, leaving a barrage of targets for whoever is playing the other side. King struggled with the volume in 2020. He gave up catches on almost 70 percent of targets and allowed a little over 9.6 yards per target into his coverage while missing 11 tackles and failing to record an interception. And he also failed on the biggest stage in the NFC title game. Can he rebound with a second chance at a contract year? The Packers might be one decent season from the No. 2 cornerback away from becoming a top 2-3 pass defense. If King isn't up to the task, Stokes will get a shot eventually.

OLB Preston Smith

Age: 28 Snaps: 902 PFF grade: 55.5 Why Packers need him: Smith is back on a restructured deal centered around performance incentives, most notably sack totals. The Packers are giving him a chance to earn all his money with big plays after a highly disappointing 2020 season. Smith produced only four sacks and 26 pressures despite playing an almost identical number of snaps as his impressive 2019 season. Was conditioning an issue? For long stretches in games, Smith was nearly invisible. Rashan Gary is ascending, so either Smith starts disrupting the quarterback again or the 12th overall pick in the 2019 draft is going to start eating up all his snaps. The Packers could have a dominant pass-rushing trio on the edge if Smith bounces back in 2021, potentially providing an important ingredient to the Super Bowl recipe.

DL Dean Lowry

Age: 27 Snaps: 694 PFF grade: 60.0 Why Packers need him: Lowry has produced back-to-back disappointing seasons as a starter along the defensive line, but the Packers are giving him another chance to return to pre-2019 levels. With declining impact against the run, it's fair to wonder where Lowry actually excels as an interior defender. He's never been a high-volume pass-rusher or disruptor. His position is often a thankless one, but it requires consistency against the run on early downs and flashes of disruption as a rusher. Lowry hasn't provided much of either over the last two seasons. The Packers didn't do much to upgrade the defensive line this offseason, leaving Lowry in a position to play a lot of snaps once again in 2021. He must be better. The Packers have precious few other options if he struggles again.

CB Chandon Sullivan

Age: 24 Snaps: 822 PFF grade: 60.2 Why Packers need him: He will go into training camp as the favorite to play in the slot, a potentially important position in Joe Barry's scheme. Sullivan's first run as a full-time starter in 2020 was an up and down experience. At Pro Football Focus, his coverage grade ended up below 65.0 in 11 of 16 regular season games, and Tom Brady and the Buccaneers beat him for some big plays in the NFC title game. But he also allowed over 50 receiving yards in just two games, and his passer rating against was a respectable 92.0. Like King, Sullivan runs into the issue of quarterbacks not throwing against Alexander, leaving him to be a weekly target of offenses. Quarterbacks will have to adjust if King and Sullivan – or whomever else is on the field at cornerback with Alexander – can improve in 2021.

LB De'Vondre Campbell

Age: 28 Snaps: 880 (with Arizona) PFF grade: 49.0 Why Packers need him: With his combination of experience and length, Campbell has a terrific opportunity to play a lot of snaps for the Packers defense in 2021. In fact, it would probably be a moderate surprise if he doesn't come out of training camp as a Week 1 starter. But the Packers need him to be more consistent if he's going to provide a meaningful upgrade at inside linebacker, a troubled position in Green Bay for years. Campbell is too easily manipulated in the run game, and teams find ways to beat him in the passing game despite his size and athleticism. Brandon Carwile of Packers Wire broke down his game in-depth here. If Campbell can bounce back and be an effective starter, the Packers could solve a major issue in the middle of the defense.

