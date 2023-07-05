5 Packers who could be first-time Pro Bowlers in 2023

The Green Bay Packers are going into the 2023 season having four players on the roster with prior Pro Bowl nods: offensive tackle David Bakhtiari, cornerback Jaire Alexander, running back Aaron Jones and offensive guard Elgton Jenkins.

Will a teammate join them as Pro Bowlers this season?

Here are the Packers’ best candidates to be a first-time Pro Bowler in 2023:

KR Keisean Nixon

As is so often the case, Pro Bowl voting lags behind actual performance. Nixon was a first-team All-Pro kick returner in 2022 but wasn’t voted to the Pro Bowl. However, he’s no longer an unknown. In fact, most of his explosive returns came in nationally televised games to end last season, including two returns over 50 yards against the Eagles, a 52-yarder against the Rams, a 93-yarder against the Dolphins on Christmas and the 105-yard touchdown against the Vikings. With widespread recognition and a chance to return kicks all season in 2023, Nixon is a prime candidate to go to the Pro Bowl as the returner for the NFC.

WR Christian Watson

Getting a Pro Bowl spot at wide receiver is incredibly tough, especially with stars like Justin Jefferson, Cooper Kupp, Deebo Samuel, CeeDee Lamb and A.J. Brown crowding out the field in the NFC. But don’t count out Watson, who transformed from can’t-stay-healthy rookie during the first half of 2022 into a legitimate superstar over the final eight games. If he takes a big step as a second-year player, forms an on-field bond with first-year starter Jordan Love and stays healthy, Watson has more than enough talent and target potential to put up incredible receiving numbers. His final eight games in 2022 extrapolated over 17 games comes out to 66 catches, 1,111 yards and 17 total touchdowns. And you can bet he’s going to see more of the football in 2023.

LB De'Vondre Campbell

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Campbell should have been a first-time Pro Bowler in 2021, when he arrived in Green Bay as an unheralded signing and produced a first-team All-Pro season. Although he took a step back in terms of impact and later dealt with a nagging knee injury last season, Campbell’s 2021 season is proof he can be an legitimate difference-maker. He’s produced 90 or more tackles in six straight seasons, and there’s even recent history of creating turnovers (four interceptions, one forced fumble). When healthy, Campbell is a terrific tackler who can cover, blitz and make big plays in big spots. But he’ll need to be more 2021 and less 2022 to have a shot at something as elusive as a Pro Bowl nod in 2023.

OLB Rashan Gary

This one is a bit of stretch considering Gary is coming back from a significant injury and may not be ready to be a full-time player for the Packers come Week 1. But let’s assume, for a second, that he is back for the season opener and then picks up right where he left off in 2022. Why couldn’t he make the Pro Bowl? Gary was one of the NFL’s most productive edge rushers and well on his way to the Pro Bowl when he went down in early November last year. He’d need to be healthy to start the season and then put up big pressure and sack numbers to make the Pro Bowl in 2023, but Gary is certainly capable.

ST Eric Wilson

Let’s think outside of the box. Wilson, a midseason acquistion, led the Packers in special teams tackles and was PFF’s highest-graded special teams player across the entire NFL last season. With six years of dependable production as a special teamer and another chance (this time a full year) to work with Rich Bisaccia, Wilson could emerge as a true third-phase weapon for the Packers in 2023. He’d likely have to create 15 or more tackles and create a turnover or two on special teams to get his name on the Pro Bowl radar.

Honorable mentions

OLB Preston Smith: Does the 30-year-old edge rusher have one more fantastic season in him? He’d need to match (or likely beat) his 2019 numbers.

CB Rasul Douglas: Cracking the four-player Pro Bowl field at cornerback is very tough, but Douglas is a playmaker who fits well in the defense and has been excellent for stretches the last two seasons.

QB Jordan Love: The field of NFC quarterbacks isn’t deep, and Love is about to play a full season in a quarterback-friendly offense.

OL Jon Runyan Jr.: He has the name recognition, but can Runyan Jr. be steady and spectacular in 2023?

RB A.J. Dillon: Getting enough opportunity would require an injury to Aaron Jones, but Dillon could be a big-time producer as RB1 in a contract year.

TE Luke Musgrave: This is a long shot, but opportunities for the rookie won’t be limited, and tight end production across the league is unpredictable.

P Pat O’Donnell: If the Packers offense struggles, the veteran punter will have plenty of chances to put up big numbers.

