5 Packers who could be first-time Pro Bowlers in 2022

The Green Bay Packers didn’t have a first-time Pro Bowler during the 2021 season. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, receiver Davante Adams and defensive lineman Kenny Clark were all repeat Pro Bowlers and several worthy candidates on the Packers roster didn’t get selected.

Given how many good candidates are still available, there’s a strong chance the Packers will have at least one first-time Pro Bowler in 2022.

Here’s the top candidates for Matt LaFleur’s team:

LB De'Vondre Campbell

(AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

He was a first-team All-Pro selection after a standout first season in Green Bay, but as if often the case, Campbell’s comeback campaign fell through the cracks of the Pro Bowl voting process. The good news? Pro Bowl voting lags behind, so Campbell should be on everyone’s radar going into the 2022 season. If he’s elite at linebacker for a second straight season, a Pro Bowl nod should follow. Playing behind a deep and talented defensive line in Joe Barry’s scheme should mean a lot of tackles and a lot of playmaking opportunities for Campbell once again this season.

OLB Rashan Gary

(AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Gary enjoyed a breakout season worthy of Pro Bowl recognition in 2021, but he suffered from some of the same issues as Campbell. The voting process often needs a year to catch up, especially for young players. Gary, one of the most talented young edge rushers in football, will no longer be hiding in the shadows as a fourth-year player. If he can get to double-digit sacks and headline the Packers ascending defense, he’ll have a terrific opportunity to be one of the three NFC edge rushers in 2022. Given his career trajectory so far, another step in performance and production for Gary could be highly likely.

CB Rasul Douglas

Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas (29)

He was an alternate after playing in only 11 games last season. Can the Packers’ interception leader from 2021 make even more plays while starting opposite Jaire Alexander and earn a Pro Bowl nod in 2022? With Alexander back in the lineup, one thing is certain: A lot of targets are coming Douglas’ way. If he can prevent big plays, create more game-changing interceptions and help the Packers produce one of the NFL’s best passing defenses, Douglas should be in consideration for a Pro Bowl spot, even if only four cornerbacks get picked from each conference. He’ll certainly have momentum after his breakout 2021 season.

S Adrian Amos

(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

At some point, Amos will shed the “underrated” label and finally receive enough overdue national respect. It would be difficult to find a more reliable safety in the NFC over the last three seasons. Amos covers, tackles, plays deep and in the box, makes plenty of big plays and is always on the field. Maybe this is the year he’s always in the right place at the right time and creates 7-8 turnover plays, providing the highlight plays often required to get the Pro Bowl nod at safety. His contract voids after this season, so he’ll have plenty of financial motivation to have a career year on the stat sheet.

CB Eric Stokes

Stokes was terrific as a rookie and has the athletic profile of a star player at the cornerback position. The Packers think he’s going to have a big season in Year 2. Now, he just needs to convert more opportunities to make big plays. He was in position often as a rookie but didn’t always finish. And because he’ll be sharing the field with Jaire Alexander, Stokes should get plenty of chances to make plays on the ball. With a legitimate second-year jump and more big plays, there’s no reason why Stokes can’t be in the Pro Bowl discussion by the end of 2022.

Honorable mentions

(Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)

C Josh Myers: He’s entering Year 2 as the anchor of the Packers offensive line. Can he take a big jump and stay healthy as a second-year player?

OLB Preston Smith: The veteran bounced back with 9.0 sacks in 2021. He’d need to get to 12.0 or more to have a realistic shot at the Pro Bowl in 2022.

RB A.J. Dillon: It would likely take an injury to Aaron Jones to make a Pro Bowl happen, but Dillon could be a touchdown machine if he gets enough touches in 2022.

S Darnell Savage: Despite a notable step back in 2021, Savage still has all the tools and experience necessary for being a Pro Bowl safety. Maybe going into his second year in Joe Barry’s defense will provide the boost.

K Mason Crosby: Can a new holder and special teams coordinator help turn Crosby back into the automatic kicker he was during the 2020 season? He has a long history of bouncing back from bad seasons.

WR Allen Lazard: His target share should sky rocket, and someone has to catch touchdown passes from Aaron Rodgers. There’s a chance he could hit double-digit scores in 2022.

G Jon Runyan Jr: He was terrific as a first-year starter at left guard. Having Runyan as a last name doesn’t hurt his Pro Bowl potential, either.

P Pat O’Donnell: The veteran punter has a chance to stop the revolving door at the position in Green Bay.

TE Robert Tonyan: If he returns from injury in time, Tonyan could catch a bunch of passes and score a bunch of touchdowns in the passing game. He deserved the Pro Bowl nod in 2020.

