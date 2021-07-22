5 Packers who could be first-time Pro Bowlers in 2021

The Green Bay Packers had three first-time Pro Bowlers during the 2020 season. Before last season, Packers Wire selected eight potential first-time Pro Bowlers, and the first three all made the Pro Bowl. A fourth, center Corey Linsley, was an All-Pro and should have been a Pro Bowler.

It’s time to repeat the exercise for the 2021 season.

Here are the five Packers with the best chance at making their first Pro Bowl this season:

TE Robert Tonyan

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Tonyan shouldn't be on this list because he should have been a first-time Pro Bowler last season. It's still a shame that voters picked Evan Engram over Tonyan, who caught 11 touchdown passes and was the most efficient tight end in football last season. Will he be able to repeat the feat in 2021? Maybe not, but he should still be a high-efficiency target capable of scoring a lot of touchdowns this season. Don't be surprised if Matt LaFleur finds ways of getting Tonyan more targets, regardless of who is playing quarterback. He's an athletic route-runner with good size and reliable hands. Touchdowns will determine his Pro Bowl status, but Tonyan could easily see more than 59 targets in 2021.

K Mason Crosby

(AP Photo/Leon Halip)

Crosby made all 16 of his field goal attempts and led the NFL with 59 made extra points last season, but he just didn't have the volume to beat out Younghoe Koo – who made 37 field goals and was a perfect 8-for-8 on kicks over 50 yards – in the NFC. The Packers were too good in the red zone. With some likely regression inside the 20-yard line, Green Bay's offense should give Crosby more chances to kick field goals in 2021. Combining volume and accuracy is the surest way to make the Pro Bowl as a kicker. Crosby, even at 36 years old, can provide both.

S Adrian Amos

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

The Packers' most underrated player on defense had to be on this list. Amos doesn't pile up big numbers in all the important volume stats, but he's as consistent and reliable as any safety in football. Last season, Pro Football Focus picked Amos as one of the site's All-Pros at safety, highlighting how good he was in 2020, especially in coverage. If he can add a few more interceptions or big plays in 2021, voters might finally recognize how valuable Amos is in Green Bay.

S Darnell Savage

Dan Powers-USA TODAY NETWORK

The terrific end to Savage's second season has him on the verge of stardom at the safety position. In fact, he might have been the NFL's best safety over the final eight games of the regular season in 2020. A first-time Pro Bowl nod could be next if he's able to put a full season of terrific play together in 2021. Savage has the speed and playmaking ability needed to produce the kind of big plays and turnovers typically required to get the attention of voters. Having only three safeties on the Pro Bowl roster limits opportunity, but Savage is already gaining national recognition as one of the ascending secondary players in the NFL entering 2021.

OLB Rashan Gary

Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Rashan Gary (52) in action during an NFL divisional playoff football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

This one might be a longshot, especially considering Preston Smith is back in Green Bay for 2021, but Gary was efficient and disruptive in a rotational role to end his second season, giving him a chance to play a lot more snaps and produce a lot more disruption in Year 3. A 10-sack season isn't completely out of the question. In many ways, Gary is following the career path of Cameron Jordan, who emerged in Year 2 and then delivered his first 10-sack season and a Pro Bowl selection during his third NFL season. Gary needs to be a full-time player to make the Pro Bowl in 2021, but the Packers will have a difficult time keeping him off the field if he's as good as he was to end 2020.

Bonus: 4 young longshots

Wide receiver Amari Rodgers (8) is shown during the first day of Green Bay Packers rookie minicamp Friday, May 14, 2021 in Green Bay, Wis.

RB A.J. Dillon: Any kind of early-season injury to Aaron Jones would make him the workhorse for a top offense, opening up the possibility of a 1,000-yard season in Year 2. QB Jordan Love: If he's the starter for 17 games, Love has more than enough physical talent to put up good numbers in Matt LaFleur's offense, even if there are ups and downs in performance level. WR Amari Rodgers: His opportunity to be the Packers' primary returner could give him a realistic shot at making the Pro Bowl on special teams. C Josh Myers: If he's a solid rookie starter for one of the best offensive lines in football, he'll have an outside chance at Pro Bowl recognition.

