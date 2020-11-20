5 Packers the Colts must game plan for in Week 11

The Indianapolis Colts are coming off their best performance of the year against the Titans, which is exactly what they needed if they want to beat the Green Bay Packers. Both teams lead their respective divisions and need a win to keep pace in the highly-contested playoff picture.

The Packers are coming off their “worst win” of the year after barely beating the Jaguars. Green Bay is looking to right the ship on the road in Indianapolis.

Here are five Packers the Colts must game plan for in order to stay atop the AFC South:

QB Aaron Rodgers

If you want to beat the Packers, you have to stop Aaron Rodgers. The veteran quarterback is playing some of his best football this year and is in the MVP conversation. With 2,586 yards and 26 touchdowns on the year, Rodgers is the best quarterback the Colts will face this year. He is incredibly efficient and rarely turns the ball over. The Colts defense will have to continue to force the ball out of the opponent’s hands if they want to win this one.

CB Jaire Alexander

As one of the best cover corners in the league, Alexander is an emerging defensive star in the league. Green Bay’s secondary has proven to be the strength of their defense this season, which could be an issue for Philip Rivers and the young Colts’ receivers. Alexander will likely be matched up on rookie, Michael Pittman Jr., who is coming off a breakout performance. Exploiting coverages and being able to throw the ball will be one of the keys to success in this one.

WR Davante Adams

You can’t talk about Rodgers’ success this season without mentioning Adams. With 741 yards and nine touchdowns on the year, he has become one of the top receivers across the NFL. Covering Adams will not be a one-man job on Sunday, likely forcing double coverage from Xavier Rhodes and Julian Blackmon. One big note is Adams’ ankle injury, which he tweaked last week against Jacksonville and could limit his production against the Colts.

OLB Za'Darius Smith

Possibly the most underrated pass rusher in the league, Smith has been a monster since his arrival in Green Bay last year. He has eight sacks on the year and can cause issues for offensive lines. The Colts lead the league in sacks allowed with only nine on the season. Stopping Smith will be key in keeping Philip Rivers protected on Sunday.

RB Aaron Jones

As one of the most dynamic backs in the league, Jones is a threat in both the run and pass games. He has 493 rushing yards on the year after missing some time at the beginning of the season, but he also has five touchdowns. Being heavily utilized in the passing game, Jones also has 231 yards and two scores through the air. Limiting him at the line of scrimmage and not allowing him to get into the open field is something Matt Eberflus and the Colts staunch run defense must prepare for.

