5 Pac-12 football burning questions after spring ball

Now that spring practices and spring games have concluded across the Pac-12, have we learned anything new about the football landscape in the conference? Has anything meaningfully changed?

Raymond Lucas Jr. of 247 Sports put together a look at the most important questions to ask about several teams in the Pac-12 Conference.

Next year, USC will be in the Big Ten, and the Trojans will have a fresh set of concerns about their competition, which will include, Michigan, Ohio State, and Wisconsin.

For 2023, however, the Trojans will spend one more year — and autumn — focused on Oregon, Washington, Utah, and Oregon State. Let’s see where the bigger questions come from in the world of Pac-12 football following spring practices:

D.J. UIAGALELEI

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 01: DJ Uiagalelei #5 of the Clemson Tigers throws a pass against the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the second quarter of the game at Memorial Stadium on October 01, 2022 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Oregon State and coach Jonathan Smith have bet big on the Clemson transfer. Can the Beavers maximize his potential? That’s one of the questions Lucas raised in his piece.

BUFFS HELP ON THE WAY

Apr 22, 2023; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders hits the field before the start of the spring game at Folsom Filed. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The stampede in and out of Boulder in the transfer portal is large, on a scale we have never seen before. Can Deion Sanders get all these new pieces to work together quickly enough to make a difference in 2023, or will all of this need to wait until 2024 for us to see the full impact of these massive changes?

DUCKS THE FAVORITE?

Dan Lanning — USA TODAY Sports

USC and Washington are getting a lot of attention, but does Dan Lanning actually have the best team at Oregon? He certainly recruited well and has Bo Nix coming back at quarterback.

TROJAN DEFENSE

Southern California head coach Lincoln Riley, left, talks with defensive coordinator Alex Grinch during an NCAA college football practice Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Can Alex Grinch do the job? It’s a simple-enough question. It might be the only question that matters at USC this year.

DANTE MOORE, QB1?

Detroit King’s quarterback Dante Moore prepares to handoff the ball during the first half of the Division 3 football final at Ford Field on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

How quickly can Chip Kelly bring along Dante Moore at UCLA? Everyone is asking.

