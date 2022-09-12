5 overreactions from Eagles’ 38-35 win over the Lions in season opener

After falling behind 7-0, the Eagles went on a huge run and appeared to have an easy season-opening win on their hands.

Detroit is a different team in 2021, punching Philadelphia back and pulling within three before falling 38-35 at Ford Field.

Third-year quarterback Jalen Hurts went 18-of-32 passing for 243 yards, 90 rush yards, and a touchdown on the ground while feeding A.J. Brown’s record-setting performance.

Not all went well, as Philadelphia allowed 35 points and surrendered 144 yards rushing to D’Andre Swift.

With the Eagles generating a ton of conversation in the media, here are five overreactions from Week 1.

Jalen Hurts ran the ball too much

Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

The numbers suggest that Hurts running and when he chose to run was the saving Grace for Philadelphia during critical moments.

A closer look at Jalen Hurts' bruising, but successful, afternoon in Detroit: — He faced 15 blitzes, 2nd most in Week 1 behind Patrick Mahomes (21). — He absorbed 20 QB contacts, most in the league. — Hurts was hit on 35% of his dropbacks. League average was 21%. — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) September 12, 2022

Jalen Hurts struggled as a passer



Nfl Philadelphia Eagles At Detroit Lions

It wasn’t pretty, and Hurts started the game 0-5 passing, but he did what was needed and delivered some nice balls.

Jalen Hurts had the 8th highest QBR in league and led the Eagles to a win and is somehow still getting criticism. He played well and will continue to play even better. My view on him hasn’t changed. #FlyEaglesFly #Eagles — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) September 12, 2022

Eagles highly paid defense fell flat

Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit had their way with Philadelphia on offense, but could it be more about the Lions having improved talent and less about the Eagles needing a change at coordinator?

The Detroit Lions do not have a “bad” offense. They have an elite RB, an excellent o-line, good receivers and a decent QB. There’s nothing “bad” about their offense. Disagree with using that narrative to criticize the Eagles’ defensive performance. — Andrew Porter (@And_Porter) September 12, 2022

DeVonta Smith is going to have a melt down

(AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)

DeVonta Smith spent one entire season as the Eagles’ unquestioned No. 1 wideout during his rookie season in 2021, and the results were impressive.

Smith broke DeSean Jackson’s rookie receiving record and cemented himself as one of the smoothest route runners in the league.

The arrival of A.J. Brown has slid Smith down to the second wideout status, and in Week 1 at the Lions, the former Heisman Trophy winner had no catches on four targets.

DeVonta Smith played on a college team with Jaylen Waddle, Henry Ruggs, and Jerry Jeudy. He’s used to being around talented guys at his position. Every game will be different. The numbers will come. — Pierre Baptiste Jr. (@PierreB3_) September 12, 2022

Some in the media suggest that Smith could get lost with the arrival of Brown from the Titans.

Jonathan Gannon has to go

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

You play to win the game, Herm Edwards once reference, and the Eagles are undefeated after escaping Detroit with a season-opening win.

The defense downplayed Philadelphia’s offensive explosion, allowing 181-yards on the ground and passive coverage in the secondary down the stretch. After retooling the defense and adding some big named stars, some question whether the defensive coordinator will hold the franchise back.

Will Jonathan Gannon ultimately hold the #Eagles back from success? pic.twitter.com/449cenf0pS — JAKIB Sports (@JAKIBSports) September 12, 2022

It’s only one game, and several moving parts have been added to the roster over the offseason, so the adjustment could take a few weeks before the scheme and goals come together.

