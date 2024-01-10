5 Oregon football defense players to have the biggest impact for the Ducks in 2024 season

Liberty Flames quarterback Kaidon Salter (7) is chased by Oregon Ducks defensive end Jordan Burch (1) in the first half during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Jan. 1.

With the peak of transfer portal season winding down and Oregon’s recruiting class nearly finalized after the early signing period, the Ducks will once again be among the most talented teams in the country come next fall.

Oregon signed one of the top recruiting classes in the nation and have added seven transfers, including two defenders to a defense that ranked among the Pac-12’s best in 2023.

With the Ducks headed to the Big Ten in 2024, here are five players who should be a major factor on defense next fall.

Jeffrey Bassa — linebacker

Liberty Flames wide receiver CJ Daniels (4) is tackled by Oregon Ducks defensive back Nikko Reed (25) and linebacker Jeffrey Bassa (2) during the first quarter of the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium Jan. 1 in Glendale, Arizona.

Any list that mentions the Oregon defense would be remiss to omit Jeffrey Bassa, Oregon’s second leading tackler in 2024 and its undisputed leader at inside linebacker.

Bassa decided to return for his senior season shortly after the Fiesta Bowl and was a key component to the Ducks’ much-improved run and pass defense in 2023. His 72 total tackles ranked second on the team behind graduating safety Evan Williams, and his pick-six against Texas Tech sealed a win in Week 2 in the game’s final moments.

The senior-to-be captained a Duck defense that ranked 11th in the nation in stopping the run, holding opponents to 102.57 rushing yards per game — improved from 124.77 in 2022. Oregon ranked ninth in the country in scoring defense, holding opponents to 16.5 points per game, down well over 10 points from 27.4 in 2022.

Experience and veteran leadership won’t be in short supply for the Ducks’ defense in 2024 with Bassa on the inside.

Jordan Burch — defensive line

Oregon's Jordan Burch sacks Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders during the second quarter in Eugene on Sept. 23, 2023.

Another key to Oregon’s run defense resurgence, Jordan Burch made an instant impact in 2023 after transferring from South Carolina. He led the Ducks in tackles for loss with 7.5 and added three sacks and 34 total tackles playing in various positions along the defensive line.

With Popo Aumavae, Taki Taimani and Brandon Dorlus all set to graduate this spring, Burch will be the new face of Oregon’s defensive line that isn’t short on talent.

Along with promising edge rushers Teitum Tuioti, Blake Purchase and Matayo Uiagalelei, Burch will likely have to be as disruptive as he was late in 2023 for the Ducks if they want to compete again in 2024.

Kobe Savage — defensive back

Kansas State Wildcats safety Kobe Savage (2) tackles Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) during the fourth quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium Nov. 5, 2022, in Manhattan, Kansas.

Oregon’s much-maligned defensive backfield in 2022 was a thing of the past last season, with transfers like Williams and Khyree Jackson plugging up holes and improving the Ducks’ pass defense from 102nd in the country to 54th.

With both of those players set to graduate, Oregon football coach Dan Lanning hit the portal once again and found one of the top safeties available in Kansas State’s Kobe Savage, who will likely step in to replace Williams at safety in 2024.

Savage, like Williams, has just one year to play in Eugene, but comes in as a highly productive player at the Power Five level after racking up 57 total tackles, with three for loss, and picking off three passes for the Wildcats last season.

Tysheem Johnson — defensive back

Oregon Ducks defensive back Tysheem Johnson (0) celebrates taking down USC Trojans wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) during the second half of the game on Nov. 11, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.

Another one of Lanning’s touted transfers from a year ago, Tysheem Johnson stepped in at the safety spot opposite Williams and had one of the most productive seasons of his career after starting at Ole Miss.

Johnson picked off a career-high two passes and totaled 70 tackles and 4.5 for loss with seven pass breakups in 2023. Along with a large group of Oregon players that could have opted to go pro, Johnson decided to return for his senior season and will be one of the Ducks’ most experienced players in the back end along with Savage and corners Jahlil Florence and UTSA transfer Kam Alexander.

Jestin Jacobs — linebacker

Oregon inside linebacker Jestin Jacobs celebrates a defensive stop against Washington State during the third quarter at Autzen Stadium Oct. 21, 2023.

Though Iowa transfer Jestin Jacobs missed nearly half of the 2023 season, he finished eighth on the team in total tackles with 32 and had a sack and a pass breakup. His four tackles per game ranked fourth on the team, behind just Williams, Johnson and Bassa.

If Jacobs can enter the 2024 season completely healthy after dealing with a lingering foot injury to open the 2023 season, he and Bassa will make up one of the strongest inside linebacker units in college football — and one of the most experienced.

