5 Ole Miss players to watch against Georgia football

The Ole Miss Rebels are the No. 10 team in college football for a reason. The Rebels have a very talented offense that features the SEC’s No. 5 passer in quarterback Jaxson Dart and the SEC’s No. 4 rusher in running back Quinshon Judkins. Ole Miss’ offense is No. 3 in the SEC and averages 38.8 points per game.

Ole Miss is 8-1 entering the Georgia game. The Rebels’ only loss of the season is at Alabama. Georgia is 9-0 ahead of the Ole Miss game and has won 24 straight home games.

If Ole Miss is going to pull off the upset against Georgia, then the Rebels need a big game from their elite players. Who are five Ole Miss players to watch against Georgia football on Nov. 11?

Running back Quinshon Judkins

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins was a preseason All-SEC first-team pick and is living up to the hype. Judkins is one of the best rushers in the SEC. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is always able to churn out a solid rushing offense, but Judkins puts the Ole Miss running game at another level. Georgia will likely stack the box to try to stop the Ole Miss rushing attack.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has a lot of respect for Judkins.

He runs through tackles. Extremely patient runner. Like he has an innate ability to navigate what’s there and turn it into explosives and positive runs. I mean, he just sets up blockers really well. And really tough, physical runner, and does a great job.

Stats: 169 carries for 793 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns

Quarterback Jaxson Dart

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart has been playing great recently. Dart, who is a dual-threat, transferred to Ole Miss from USC a few years ago. Dart’s QBR of 82.2 is No. 12 in the country. He may be the best quarterback Georgia has faced all year. Georgia needs to keep Dart in the pocket and force him into obvious passing situations.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart praised Jaxson Dart ahead of the Mississippi game.

He runs like a running back. He’s taken some hits this year and shown his toughness.

Stats: 2,467 passing yards, 23 total touchdowns and four interceptions

Wide receiver Tre Harris

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart thinks it will be very tough to cover Ole Miss wide receiver Tre Harris. Harris, a Louisiana Tech transfer, is Ole Miss’ leading receiver.

It’s hard to put two people on him… Lane (Kiffin) looks for matchups, and he’s looking for every opportunity he can to get a high-percentage matchup in his favor. And it’s easier to do when you got big, good wideouts and a quarterback that can get them the ball, and your ability to run the ball does those things.

Stats: 38 receptions for 749 receiving yards and seven touchdowns

Safety Trey Washington

Mississippi Rebels defensive back Trey Washington (25) recorded an interception against the Vanderbilt Commodores. Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss safety Trey Washington and the Rebels have a tough challenge against the Georgia offense. Washington leads Ole Miss in tackles and could force a drive-ending turnover against Georgia.

Stats: 59 tackles and three forced turnovers

Defensive end Cedric Johnson

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss’ defensive line faces an elite Georgia offense front. The Bulldogs don’t allow many sacks. Ole Miss defensive end Cedrick Johnson, who has 18 career sacks, may be the Rebels’ best way to get Georgia behind the sticks without sending a blitz.

Stats: 33 total tackles and 4.5 sacks

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire