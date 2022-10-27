5 Oklahoma Sooners to watch on defense against Iowa State

Oklahoma resumes conference play on Saturday as they load up and head to Ames, Iowa to take on Matt Campbell’s Iowa State Cyclones. Oklahoma comes off their bye week rejuvenated and largely very healthy, with the only notable injury being that of impact defender Billy Bowman. Oklahoma’s defense has been playing without Bowman for weeks now, so they should be acclimated to life without their best defensive back.

With Bowman out of the lineup, new guys have been given opportunities to showcase themselves. While no one player has stood out, the coaching staff likes the open competition and is giving different players looks. The rest of the defense will also have to take their games to the next level, as the last road trip for Oklahoma ended with TCU scoring over 50 points on the Sooners.

Iowa State no longer has running back Breece Hall, who went head-to-head the last few seasons with the Texas Longhorns’ Bijan Robinson for best RB in the Big 12. They did return Xavier Hutchinson, and he’s taken his game to the next level. He’s the toughest skill player Oklahoma will be scheming to stop.

The Iowa State offense is anemic in comparison to the other Big 12 offenses Oklahoma has seen to this point. However, the Cyclones will get up for Oklahoma. As we get ready for kickoff, here are five defenders to watch for as Oklahoma takes on Iowa State.

R Mason Thomas, DE

NORMAN, OK – SEPTEMBER 3: Defensive linemen Reggie Grimes #14 and R Mason Thomas #32 of the Oklahoma Sooners sack quarterback Gavin Hardison #2 of the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 3, 2022 in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

One of the young players on Oklahoma’s defense seeing meaningful snaps, R Mason Thomas, has had some nice moments in his true freshmen season. Oklahoma is still experimenting with three-man and four-man fronts in an attempt to see what works and helps them generate pressure.

Thomas’ speed off the edge gives him a distinct advantage despite his smaller size in comparison to the offensive linemen he battles against. Can he keep producing and put pressure on Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers? If he can, it helps his secondary to contain wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson.

Jalen Redmond, DT

Oklahoma’s Jalen Redmond (31) recovers a fumble and return it for a touchdown in front of Iowa State’s Jarrod Hufford (54) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Iowa State Cyclones at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

While he was supposed to take a major leap forward this year, defensive lineman Jalen Redmond hasn’t become the player we thought he could be. In some ways, it’s a microcosm of the entire Oklahoma defense, but he’s battled and put together some nice individual moments.

Last year against Iowa State, Redmond picked up a fumble forced by Key Lawrence and rumbled his way for a touchdown in what many called a “Thicc Six.” The Oklahoma Sooners would love a similarly impactful play from the defender.

Woodi Washington, CB

Sept. 24, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma; Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Malik Knowles (4) scores a touchdown past Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Woodi Washington (0) during the first half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Cyclones receiver Xavier Hutchinson is just another of the talented wide receivers that the Sooners will encounter this season. Hutchinson is also another big, long, and speedy type standing at six-foot-three.

He’s second in the nation in receptions with 67 catches, and his 758 yards is eighth in the country. Hutchinson also has five touchdowns on the season. Coming off a bye week after dropping what might have been a game-winning touchdown against Texas, look for Hutchinson to prove a point against the Sooners.

Oklahoma’s secondary has looked horrible against the league’s best receivers this year. Woodi Washington will draw a part of the assignment and he’ll need to put up a better fight than we’ve seen for Oklahoma to slow down Hutchinson.

David Ugwoegbu, LB

Nov 20, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy (15) fumbles the ball in front of Oklahoma Sooners linebacker David Ugwoegbu (2) during the game at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

David Ugwoegbu entered the bye week coming off a strong performance against the Kansas Jayhawks where he tied for the team lead in tackles with eight. He recorded a sack on a perfectly timed delayed blitz and also had two tackles for loss.

While the Cyclones don’t have Breece Hall, they will look to run the ball with Jirehl Brock, who has 80 carries for 398 yards and two touchdowns. Ugwoegbu needs to be a physically imposing force in the middle of the Sooners’ defense. They need to slow down the running game to force Hunter Dekkers into long down and distance situations.

Reggie Grimes, DE

Oklahoma’s Reggie Grimes (14) celebrates during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Oklahoma won 45-13. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Reggie Grimes leads Oklahoma in sacks at four but hasn’t had one since week two and hasn’t had a tackle for loss since week three.

If Oklahoma can force Iowa State into throwing situations by getting a lead or slowing down the running game, the Cyclones may try to move the ball thru the air. That means more opportunities for the pass rush to rediscover itself.

In the last four games, Oklahoma has recorded just one sack. That’s a pretty astonishing statistic for a Brent Venables-led defense, which has thrived on negative plays.

Grimes will have his shots at an Iowa State offensive line that isn’t the best the Big 12 has to offer. Will the Oklahoma defensive coaches use some stunts and twists to free up Grimes for the opportunities needed to grab a sack or two? We’ll be watching.

