5 Oklahoma Sooners primed for a breakout season in 2023

The Oklahoma Sooners may have lost some important pieces to the NFL this offseason, but they’re a program with an intriguing group of underclassmen ready to experience a breakout season.

Though several players still have roles they have to earn in fall camp, they’ve displayed the abilities that made them intriguing prospects on the recruiting scene or in the transfer portal.

As the Oklahoma Sooners look to improve from their 6-7 season, they’ll need a number of players to take significant jumps in play and production in 2023. The defense, in particular, needs to be much better.

So here are five players that will have a breakout season in 2023.

R Mason Thomas, DE

NORMAN, OK – SEPTEMBER 3: Defensive linemen Reggie Grimes #14 and R Mason Thomas #32 of the Oklahoma Sooners sack quarterback Gavin Hardison #2 of the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 3, 2022 in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

We saw flashes of R Mason Thomas in the 2022 season and the true freshman revealed he had the juice. He didn’t play a ton last year, but when he did, he showed that he’s got a gear that could lead to superstardom at the collegiate level.

The Oklahoma Sooners have a number of really good defensive ends competing for playing time this season, but few have the quickness, agility, and speed that Thomas possesses.

Among Oklahoma edge players in 2022, Thomas had the second-highest pass rush grade behind only Ethan Downs. With an increased snap count likely in 2023, Thomas has the chance to be the Sooners’ next great edge rusher.

Gracen Halton, DT

Another sophomore on the defensive line that looks to be on the verge of breaking out in 2023 is defensive tackle Gracen Halton.

Though he only earned 11 snaps in 2022, it’s his performance this spring that is laying the groundwork for a breakout season. Halton had a strong spring game performance with five total tackles, two sacks, and two tackles for loss.

Although the Oklahoma Sooners added a number of interior defensive line players this spring, none of them have the quick twitch ability and athleticism that Halton plays with. Though he’ll have to earn his snaps, he’s got the ability to be a game-wrecker on passing downs.

Tyler Guyton, RT

Only at Oklahoma can a team lose three starting offensive linemen, including a first-round offensive tackle, and still feel really good about the next offensive line. Part of that is based on the reputation of Bill Bedenbaugh. Bedenbaugh’s ability to identify and develop offensive line talent is going to pay off with a player that could be Oklahoma’s next great offensive tackle, Tyler Guyton.

Guyton is still new to the position, but he showed flashes in spot starts in the place of Wanya Morris. After a solid year in a swing tackle role, Guyton’s going to start at right tackle and is expected to have a great season anchoring the right side for the Sooners.

He’s got the size and the athleticism to be a dynamic pass blocker as well as great in space in the running game.

Gentry Williams, CB

Cornerback opposite Woodi Washington is a competition that still has to unfold in fall camp. The Oklahoma Sooners have a good young group of players battling it out, including sophomore Gentry Williams.

Williams, who was the top player in the state of Oklahoma, played 60 snaps in nine games and played double-digit snaps in five games. He’s got the right mentality to be a corner, someone who isn’t phased by the ups and downs of the game but is an aggressive player looking to attack the ball in the air.

In 2022, he allowed just a 26.4 passer rating on six targets. Though he’ll have to beat out players like Makari Vickers, Jasiah Wagoner, and Kendel Dolby for a starting role, Williams has the ability to make a statement for Oklahoma’s defense in 2023.

Jaren Kanak, LB

Sept. 17, 2022; Lincoln; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Gabe Ervin Jr. (22) gets tackled by Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Jaren Kanak (7) during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

I’ve talked at length about what I think Jalil Farooq is going to do in 2023, so let’s go in a different direction here. Jaren Kanak is going to have a huge season for the Sooners.

Like R Mason Thomas, Kanak flashed his athleticism and speed in limited opportunities in 2022. On 139 snaps, he earned the highest coverage grade of any player on the Oklahoma Sooners. Though he allowed a reception on all five targets, he limited the impact of those receptions, allowing just 7.4 yards per catch and only four total yards after the catch.

Though still raw, Kanak provided a glimpse of the type of dynamic talent he could be with some experience and more opportunity. He showed a natural ability to rush the passer and played with a speed and aggressiveness that Brent Venables wants out of his defense.

Projected to be Oklahoma’s middle linebacker, the Sooners are getting faster and more athletic on defense in 2023. Jaren Kanak is going to be a big part of the defensive resurgence.

