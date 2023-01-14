5 Oklahoma Sooners named to AP NFL All-Pro teams

With playoff football upon us, the Associated Press announced its All-Pro teams for the 2022 season. Five Oklahoma Sooners received first and second-team honors for their work this season. Trent Williams and Lane Johnson were first-team selections, and Creed Humphrey, CeeDee Lamb, and Jalen Hurts made the second team.

Oklahoma’s reputation for developing some of the game’s best offensive linemen continues to grow with three of the 10 offensive line selections coming from the University of Oklahoma. Humphrey was named the center for the second team, his first selection ever. Humphrey’s work as the brains and brawn protecting arguably the best QB in the league in the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes, has not gone unnoticed.

The first-team selection was the second consecutive first-team selection for Williams, who has a total of three All-Pro selections in his career. Johnson landed his second first-team selection.

Williams will suit up on Saturday as the San Francisco 49ers host the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card round.

Johnson continues to rehab in an attempt to play for Philadelphia next week. The Eagles are on a bye this week after locking up the NFC’s No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

In an MVP-type season, Jalen Hurts led the Eagles to the No. 1 seed in the NFC behind his 3,701 passing yards and 22 passing touchdowns. He completed 66.5% of his passes in his breakout season. He added 760 rushing yards and 13 rushing scores on the ground..

Joining Hurts and Humphrey on the second team is Dallas Cowboys star receiver CeeDee Lamb. Lamb just put together his best NFL season to date. He solidified himself as a bonafide star, capable of leading the Dallas wide receiver group.

He totaled 107 receptions for 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns and averaged 12.7 yards a reception. He came up four receptions shy of tying the Cowboys’ record for most catches in a season. He’ll need another monster performance on Monday night with the Cowboys traveling to Tampa Bay to take on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

Oklahoma’s well-represented among the elite players in the NFL and will be well-represented this weekend on the playoff stage.

