5 Oklahoma Sooners that will be key on defense vs. the Baylor Bears

Oklahoma enters Saturday’s contest with a chance for revenge. Oklahoma lost to just two teams last year, Baylor and Oklahoma State. Both losses came on the road, which means both will be home games for Oklahoma this season.

Their mini revenge tour starts Saturday as they take on the Baylor Bears at home. Bears’ head coach Dave Aranda has had success against Oklahoma and members of this coaching staff before. Aranda’s 2019 LSU defense suffocated the Sooners in the College Football Playoff before going on to defeat Clemson in the National Championship game. At Baylor, his teams have played Oklahoma incredibly hard.

While Aranda has his handprints all over the defense, Oklahoma must figure out how to stop the Baylor offense that ranks 27th nationally in yards per game at 456.2 and just ahead of the Sooners in yards per play at 6.13 compared to 6.10.

Oklahoma has Billy Bowman back and looks to have Damond Harmon back as well. With a defense that is getting healthy, here are five players that will be key to a win on Saturday vs. Baylor.

Billy Bowman, S

Oklahoma’s Billy Bowman (5) celebrates a fumble with Jordan Kelley (88), Reggie Grimes (14) and Ethan Downs (40) in the third quarter during the college football game between the University of Oklahoma and the Kent State Golden Flashes at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept., 10, 2022. Sarah Phipps, The Oklahoman

At this point in the season, Billy Bowman might be the team’s best defensive player. We’ve seen the defense with and without him. Safe to say, the defense is much better with him patrolling the secondary.

He returned last week against Iowa State. Though he was on a limited snap count, the more he practices and the further removed from the injury that has held him out since TCU, the more we should see him be a full go.

Baylor has some speed at receiver, and Bowman’s coverage skills, coupled with his athleticism, will be needed if Baylor decides to open it up.

If they don’t and they focus on running the ball, Bowman is a capable and willing tackler who can mix it up in the box.

Jalen Redmond, DT

Oklahoma’s Jalen Redmond (31) chases UTEP’s Gavin Hardison (2) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Oklahoma won 45-13. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Quietly Jalen Redmond is starting to put together a pretty solid season. At times he’s been the only consistent force amongst the interior defensive linemen.

At this point in the season, he has six tackles for loss, a sack, and three pass deflections. He’s been disrupting opposing running games the last few games with good penetration forcing running backs to abandon their blocks or cut back earlier than they want.

Redmond will have another challenge going up against a Baylor team that has a really good freshman running back in Richard Reese and one of the best offensive lines in the country. Reese leads the Big 12 in touchdowns and could be a nightmare for Oklahoma if they allow him to get loose.

DaShaun White, Cheetah

Sep 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker DaShaun White (23) celebrates with his teammates after defeating the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma’s defensive chess piece, DaShaun White has an interesting role every week. The defense puts a lot on his plate, but he’s risen to the occasion of late. Against Iowa State, he led the team with 14 tackles.

This week’s assignment will have White’s focus shifted to supporting the run defense. Baylor will look to establish the line of scrimmage much like they did last year against Oklahoma. The Sooners had a better defensive front last year in terms of pure talent, but don’t expect Baylor to deviate from the run.

White’s really come on strong over the last couple of games and beginning to thrive in the “Cheetah” role.

Jaden Davis, CB

Sep 3, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Jaden Davis (4) in action during the game against the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Senior cornerback Jaden Davis has been pretty quiet as a whole this season. He’s had some good moments and some not-so-good moments, but he hasn’t constantly been the focus of opposing quarterbacks.

He could see some time against Baylor’s leading wide receiver in, Gavin Holmes. Holmes leads the Bears in receiving with 470 yards and two touchdowns. If Davis can answer the bell, it takes away one of Blake Shapen’s favorite targets and helps make the Sooners’ defensive strategy a bit easier.

Reggie Grimes, DE

Oklahoma’s Reggie Grimes (14) celebrates during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Oklahoma won 45-13. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

The Baylor Bears want to set the tone physically with their offensive line. This defensive front will have to make sure those chinstraps are tight, and the mouthpieces are in because Baylor is unashamed to run the ball.

They ran true freshman Richard Reese 36 times against Texas Tech. If they feel that confident with a true freshman on the road once, what’s stopping them from doing it again?

Enter Reggie Grines. Grimes has the size and strength to set edges. That’s key in containing this Baylor attack. Oklahoma struggled last year because EDGE players were getting washed out in one on one matchups, allowing interior offensive linemen to double interior defenders or get to the second level to attack linebackers.

If Grimes can hold up on the EDGE, Oklahoma could slow this Baylor run game down. The Sooners were much better at defending the run against Iowa State. If they can have some success against Baylor, it will go a long way toward getting them a win.

