5 Oklahoma Sooners who could make All-Big 12 first team in 2023

The Big 12 released its All-Big 12 preseason teams just a few weeks ago and only one Oklahoma Sooner made the list, defensive end Ethan Downs.

Three Sooners made the All-Big 12 first team after their 2022 seasons; Marvin Mims Jr., Anton Harrison, and Michael Turk. The only player to make the All-Big 12 preseason team last summer was Turk.

That has us thinking, who are some of the players that have a chance to make the All-Big 12 first team when the season ends that wasn’t a preseason selection?

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

From improvements defensively to question marks across the league, there are several candidates who could play themselves into postseason honors.

But for this list, I’ve only chosen five.

Rondell Bothroyd, DL

Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Rondell Bothroyd speaks to media during a press conference in Norman, Okla., Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. Ou Sooners Football

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons transfer hopes to make an immediate impact in his one and only season in the crimson and cream.

Rondell Bothroyd’s by far the most productive defensive end the Sooners have after having back-to-back seasons with over six sacks. His best season was his 2021 season, where he had 63 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, and seven sacks. He followed that up with a 2022 season where he had just 30 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and six sacks.

Advertisement

He’s someone who fits the scheme really well and should have a big year for the Sooners.

Danny Stutsman, LB

This might be the most obvious choice for the group. In a Brent Venables scheme, your linebackers have to be playmakers.

The ability is there for Danny Stutsman not only to make the All-Big 12 team but to be an All-American.

Last offseason, Oklahoma Venables shared that there was a lot of growing up that Stutsman had to do if he wanted to be great. At Big 12 Media Days, Oklahoma’s head coach relayed Stutsman is now able to run a practice or a walk-through.

Stutsman led the conference in tackles last year with 126. He was someone who was playing his best football at the end of the year, but due to poor depth, he would wear out at the end of games.

Advertisement

This season the Sooners hope to have more “competitive depth,” as Venables called it, which should help Stutsman have a great year.

[lawrence-related id=87604]

S, Billy Bowman

Sep 3, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Billy Bowman (5) in action during the game against the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

This one is a bit of a wild card, but there’s no doubt the talent is there. Bowman was someone who really played well early in the year but after an injury versus TCU, was up and down the rest of the way.

Still, he finished with 60 tackles and three interceptions and should be the playmaker of the secondary.

Similarly to Stutsman, Bowman should be helped out by having more depth in the secondary. It should help him stay fresh and be able to fly around and make plays. 2023 will also be his second season as a starter after being a rotational player as a true freshman in 2021.

Advertisement

By the end of the year we could be talking about Billy Bowman as the best safety in the conference.

[lawrence-related id=82225]

Tyler Guyton, OT

Sep 3, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Tyler Guyton (60) in action during the game against the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

There might not be someone on Oklahoma’s team with more upside than Tyler Guyton.

Guyton’s athletic ability for an offensive lineman is something Oklahoma just hasn’t had in a long time, which is saying something.

There are still some fundamentals to work out, but if he makes the type of jump many think he can, he’s a guy who not only could be All-Big 12 first team, he could be a first-round NFL Draft pick.

[lawrence-related id=82774]

Dillon Gabriel, QB

Dec 29, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) drops back to pass against the Florida State Seminoles in the first quarter during the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

This one is a fairly easy one because the quarterback position is so wide open. You could make a case for about five quarterbacks to make All-Big 12 first team.

Advertisement

If you’ve followed my season preview, you know I have Oklahoma going 10-2, which would put them in the conference title game. If that were to happen, that would mean Gabriel had a really good season.

He’d have just as good of a chance as any at that point to make the first team. Gabriel is a good quarterback and one of the best in the conference.

He doesn’t put the ball in harm’s way, only throwing six interceptions. He’s got a great deep ball and his accuracy is good.

There’s no question he has to make improvements, especially in the intermediate passing game, but what other quarterback in the conference doesn’t have flaws?

Advertisement

I expect a career year for the Oklahoma gunslinger.

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=1366]

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Jaron on Twitter @JaronSpor.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire