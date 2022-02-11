5 Oklahoma freshmen that could see immediate playing time this season

Oklahoma revamped its roster through the transfer portal. Ten players are joining the Sooners from the transfer portal.

That list includes offensive linemen Tyler Guyton and McKade Mettauer, tight end Daniel Parker Jr., defensive linemen Jeffery Johnson and Jonah Laulu, linebacker T.D. Roof and defensive backs CJ Coldon, Trey Morrison and Kani Walker. All could make significant contributions to the 2022 season.

Then, of course, there’s starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel that transferred to Oklahoma from UCF. How Gabriel performs will be one of the biggest factors on the Sooners’ 2022 chances.

What about Oklahoma’s 2022 signing class that ranks No. 8 across the team rankings on 247Sports, Rivals and On3? Here’s five players that could see immediate playing time in 2022.

RB Jovantae Barnes - Desert Pines High School

Kennedy Brooks elected to forgo another season of eligibility to enter the 2022 NFL draft. That means the Sooners are replacing their leading rusher from this past season. Eric Gray and Marcus Major enter the spring as OU’s two seasoned scholarship running backs, but there’s room for a freshman to wow the staff before next season and earn a look at serious playing time.

The Las Vegas, Nevada, native enters Oklahoma as a consensus four-star signee. Barnes is a 6-foot, 197 pound running back that signed with the Sooners over Alabama, Texas and USC. He has a verified time of 4.53 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

Barnes rushed for 567 yards and 11 touchdowns in just six games this past season. During his sophomore year, Barnes rushed for 1,022 yards and 13 touchdowns on 126 carries.

247Sports’ Blair Angulo wrote this about the 2021 Under Armour All-American.

Strong, muscular build with long arms and stout lower half. Flashes tremendous upside as every-down back. Rumbles his way down field and can drag defenders with him after contact. Ability to break tackles and gain extra yardage. Comfortable bursting between the tackles with impressive jump cuts at second level. Good foot speed and can be an asset as pass catcher out of the backfield. Willing pass blocker who consistently keeps a clean pocket. – Angulo, 247Sports.

That last piece will be important. Running backs coach DeMarco Murray isn’t likely to sacrifice pass protection for playmaking.

RB Gavin Sawchuk - Valor Christian High School

Similar to Barnes, running back is a position of opportunity right now at Oklahoma and Gavin Sawchuk has the talent to earn a look at playing time right out of the chute.

The Littleton, Colorado, native isn’t an early enrollee like Barnes because he’s taking part in his high school track season back home. Sawchuk’s breakaway speed gives him a puncher’s chance to earn carries next season in a backfield that only has two returning scholarship running backs.

Elite top-end speed and lightning-quick reflexes. Explodes through running lanes and separates in open space. Lethal beyond the second level and touchdown threat from anywhere on the field. – Angulo, 247Sports.

Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby shared thoughts on both Barnes and Sawchuk on national signing day.

“I think the first thing that sticks out with both of those guys, Jovantae and Gavin, is they can flat run. Those guys have great top-end speed. They’re guys that can figure out how to take it distance from anywhere they’re getting it on the field, so that’s exciting for us. Jovantae’s done a really nice job getting going here in the first two-and-a-half, three weeks and then, obviously, really excited about Gavin’s spring track season that he’s having and then as he gets here in June to get him going. Those guys are going to get counted on. We’ve got two guys back, but we’ve only got two other guys on scholarship that are going to be with us. I do think both are incredibly capable and are going to have great careers for us,” Lebby said.

WR Jayden Gibson - West Orange High School

Jayden Gibson was one of the big, late recruiting flips in Oklahoma’s signing class. The 6-foot-5, 177-pound wide receiver had been committed to Florida, but Lebby was able to swing him over to the Sooners.

With Oklahoma replacing three of its top-four receptions leaders at the position from 2021, a consensus four-star signee is certainly in the mix to make an early splash. The Winter Garden, Florida, native also has the type of size that can make him a great third-down or red-zone target.

247Sports’ Andrew Ivins wrote this in his evaluation of Gibson.

The type of offensive weapon that’s always going to get a good hard look from a quarterback because of his length and ability to create mismatches. Relatively coordinated for someone with longer limbs. Tracks the ball better than most and will adjust in the air to make a play at the catch point. At his best when asked to attack the deeper parts of the field, but has a knack for finding holes in zone coverage and is more than capable of creating separation on slant and drag routes. – Ivins, 247Sports.

One of the thoughts about Gibson is he’ll need to add weight to his frame to acclimate himself to the collegiate level. Gibson is already on campus and set to go through spring and summer workouts, so that should give him a jump-start on being physically ready for the 2022 season.

WR Nic Anderson - Katy High School

Nic Anderson is the younger brother of former Sooner star running back Rodney Anderson. The 6-foot-2, 196-pound wide receiver was another consensus four-star signee.

Anderson hauled in 29 receptions for 529 yards and five touchdowns during his senior season. Again, it’s the right position at the right time. With Jadon Haselwood and Mario Williams transferring to Arkansas and USC, the door is wide open for one of these young receivers to help Marvin Mims, Theo Wease, Jalil Farooq and Drake Stoops in Oklahoma’s receiving corps.

LB Jaren Kanak - Hays High School

Typically, linebacker isn’t a position where freshmen are inclined to make immediate impacts. Plus, Oklahoma is returning its third-leading tackler, linebacker DaShaun White, and its sixth-leading tackler, linebacker David Ugwoegbu. Then, there’s linebacker Danny Stutsman, who saw plenty of action as a freshman and seems destined for stardom.

Oklahoma also signed two other talented linebackers, Kobie McKinzie and Kip Lewis, and added transfer linebacker T.D. Roof. Jaren Kanak has special speed, though, and it seems as if it’s going to be difficult to keep him off the field for very long. At the 2021 conference championships, Kanak ran a 10.37 in the 100 meters, which was the sixth-fastest time in Kansas track history.

Also, he’s already blown away the Oklahoma coaching staff with his work in the strength and conditioning program.

“Jaren is, he’s really mature in his body. His strength numbers and speed and his measurables are all off the charts for somebody his age from where he is. He’s worked really hard to get there,” OU defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Ted Roof said of Kanak.

This is more of a long shot given the returnees and the talent in the position group, but call it a hunch that Kanak isn’t on the sidelines very long.

