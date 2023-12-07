5 Ohio State football storylines to follow as offseason nears

While the Cotton Bowl remains on Ohio State’s schedule, the transfer portal is open, the coaching carousel is spinning and the deadline for underclassmen to declare for the NFL draft is less than six weeks away.

That leaves a bit of roster and staff management for the Buckeyes to juggle this month. Here are five storylines to monitor:

Will Jim Knowles return to Duke?

It’s a possibility as Knowles, who was the Blue Devils’ defensive coordinator from 2010-17, met with the school about its head coaching vacancy last week.

Duke appears to be targeting defensive minds in the mold of Mike Elko, who was poached by Texas A&M.

The search is ongoing.

Buckeyes coach Ryan Day said Sunday that Knowles has kept him in the loop.

“I knew he was still in the mix there and having communications,” Day said. “We’ll kind of deal with it. It’s part of this time of year.”

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive coordinator Jim Knowles warms up his team prior to the NCAA football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium.

Losing Knowles would be a blow. Day has had little continuity with his defensive staff since following Urban Meyer in 2019.

When Knowles was hired as defensive coordinator last year, he became the Buckeyes’ fourth defensive play-caller in four years.

In addition to providing stability, Knowles’ side of the ball has been quite stingy. Ohio State’s defense was No. 3 in the opponent-adjusted SP+ rankings this fall.

“Jim’s a great coach,” Day said, “and he’ll continue to have opportunities, but he’s very happy at Ohio State as well.”

Can quarterback stability be found?

Kyle McCord’s entry into the transfer portal on Monday brought uncertainty to the most important position.

While McCord had not measured up to his immediate predecessors, he was in line to return as a senior next year with a chance to remain the starter.

Now the Buckeyes must spend another offseason sorting out the top of the depth chart.

There are candidates on the roster, none more obvious than Devin Brown, the redshirt freshman backup who was in a tight competition with McCord. The Cotton Bowl marks an opportunity for him to begin a push.

Nov 18, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Devin Brown (33) and quarterback Lincoln Kienholz (12) watch as quarterback Kyle McCord (6) warms up prior to the NCAA football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ohio Stadium.

Lincoln Kienholz, who was a freshman this fall, or Air Noland, a five-star recruit from suburban Atlanta due to sign this month, are other possibilities.

Though Day brought in Justin Fields as a transfer from Georgia in his first year at the helm and has added depth through the portal on a few occasions, he has largely filled his quarterback room through traditional high school recruiting.

It’s possible the circumstances could prompt an alternative approach. Could a transfer be the solution to replace McCord?

How will draft decisions shake out?

Ohio State’s recruiting haul in 2021 made up its highest-rated class since the modern rankings era began in 2000.

Many of those prospects are now eligible to enter the NFL draft, and it’s not surprisingly an extensive list of talented prospects:

Draft projections are likely to shape their decisions, but there are other factors, too. This is a group that has gone 0-3 against archrival Michigan and twice missed the College Football Playoff. Could feelings of unfinished business prompt them to return?

Those sentiments were a factor for Aidan Hutchinson, the Wolverines’ star pass rusher who stayed for his senior season in 2021, a step that led to a reversal of the rivalry and change in the pecking order in the Big Ten.

The Buckeyes need a similar course.

Is there room on staff for James Laurinaitis?

James Laurinaitis returned to Ohio State as a graduate assistant in January.

But to remain at his alma mater, he needs to be retained in a full-time position. With rare exception, grad assistants are eligible to serve only two seasons, and Laurinaitis, a former All-American linebacker, began as a GA at Notre Dame last year.

Oct 28, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes assistant coach James Laurinaitis warms up his team prior to the NCAA football game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium.

The 37-year-old Laurinaitis is seen as an up-and-coming assistant who has a similar profile to Brian Hartline, the Buckeyes’ offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach who played in the NFL before embarking on a coaching career. The Buckeyes would seem well-advised to keep him aboard.

That could mean as part of the on-field coaching staff if there is a vacancy. Laurinaitis worked with Knowles with the linebackers this fall. Or carving out a spot on the support staff, though that would limit him to a less hands-on role.

What awaits in the portal?

The Buckeyes supplemented their roster with nearly a dozen transfers last offseason.

Two turned into starters between Davison Igbinosun, the cornerback from Mississippi, and Josh Simmons, the left tackle from San Diego State.

Igbinosun became an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection and Ohio State’s third-leading tackler. Simmons stepped up as a capable tackle. Frequent penalties might have belied his impact as he did not allow a sack, according to Pro Football Focus.

There are again areas of need to address in the portal. The most pressing might be along the defensive line as all of their starters are eligible to enter the draft and only two defensive linemen are committed as part of the incoming 2024 recruiting class following Justin Scott’s flip to Miami.

Ohio State must fill holes on the roster and also monitor the portal for any potential game-changing upgrades.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Follow him on Facebook and X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. He can also be contacted at jkaufman@dispatch.com.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football: 5 storylines to watch as offseason nears