5 Ohio State football breakout candidates for the Cotton Bowl against Missouri

Ohio State’s appearance in the Rose Bowl two years ago was not only the sight of a wild comeback win over Utah, but also a stage for underclassmen to make their first splash.

There was Marvin Harrison Jr., then a freshman who caught three touchdowns, stepping up in place of Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, who were among the four Buckeyes who skipped the bowl game in favor of preparing for the NFL draft.

Paris Johnson also saw his first start at left tackle in place of Nicholas Petit-Frere, and Tommy Eichenberg broke out by piling up a career-high 17 tackles as the starting middle linebacker for Cody Simon, who underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

Could the Cotton Bowl provide similar opportunities and serve as a launching pad for next year? Between the dozen-plus transfer portal departures and opt-outs, here are five players poised to emerge against Missouri on Friday night.

With Kyle McCord having transferred to Syracuse, Devin Brown will start at quarterback in the Cotton Bowl.

QB Devin Brown

With Kyle McCord transferring to Syracuse last week, Brown is set to make his first career start, an opportunity that figures to be an audition for the top spot on the depth chart at quarterback next year.

It won’t be the first glimpse of Brown, who rotated with McCord in the season’s early weeks and was used in a red-zone package in wins over Penn State and Purdue, an effort to take advantage of his athleticism as a runner.

But the bowl game will provide a more extended look at the redshirt freshman who had pushed McCord in a tight competition that continued into September.

The scouting report on Brown is that he is a playmaker with an ability to extend plays in and out of the pocket and improvises when structure breaks down. It was an advantage he held in the battle with McCord, though it was not enough of one to overcome the junior’s edge in experience and steadiness.

The matchup with Missouri is relatively favorable for Brown as the Tigers rank toward the middle of the pack in the Football Bowl Subdivision in pass defense and have allowed 44 completions of at least 20 yards, the most among the 14 teams in the Southeastern Conference during the regular season.

It could be a situation that allows Brown to capitalize with big plays.

Dallan Hayden had two 100-yard rushing performances in wins over Maryland and Indiana last season and ran for 76 yards and a touchdown in relief in a rout of Purdue this season.

RB Dallan Hayden

No position on the roster was hit harder by the opening of the transfer portal than running back.

The Buckeyes saw two of their five scholarship backs enter the portal between Evan Pryor and Chip Trayanum, departures that followed Miyan Williams who has declared for the NFL draft.

That leaves Hayden with a prominent role.

While limited to three games this fall in order to redshirt and preserve a season of eligibility, Hayden has filled in admirably in past situations as a reliable north-south back with a no-nonsense running style.

He had two 100-yard rushing performances in wins over Maryland and Indiana last season and ran for 76 yards and a touchdown in relief in a rout of Purdue in October. The Buckeyes had been decimated by injuries in both stretches.

Now the sophomore has a chance to show he can be just as productive against stiffer competition.

WR Carnell Tate

Among the Buckeyes’ reserve receivers, none saw more snaps this fall than Tate, the promising freshman from Chicago.

Tate played 239 snaps over 10 games, about two dozen each week.

He should be even more involved against Missouri.

Ohio State receiver Carnell Tate played 239 snaps over 10 games this year.

That’s the result of Julian Fleming entering the transfer portal earlier this month.

Tate is someone who can stretch the field vertically. He provided a preview at Purdue in October when burst out of the slot to catch a 55-yard pass from McCord.

But he also has good body control and hands. Eight of Tate’s 17 receptions this season were defined as contested catches by Pro Football Focus, the highest percentage among the Buckeyes’ receivers, showing an ability to pull in grabs in tight coverage.

Ohio State receiver Brandon Inniss scored a 58-yard touchdown against Purdue.

WR Brandon Inniss

If the Buckeyes become low on receivers against the Tigers, then Inniss is someone to watch.

He is a former five-star recruit from South Florida who was the top-ranked prospect in the Buckeyes’ 2023 class.

Inniss is seen as a natural fit in the slot, and he caught a 58-yard touchdown at Purdue that began when he was lined up inside and ran a wheel route to beat Cam Allen, a safety who was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection a year ago.

To make room for Inniss, the Buckeyes would likely need to reposition Emeka Egbuka outside. Per PFF, 21 of Inniss’ 23 snaps this season have come with him lined up in the slot.

DE Kenyatta Jackson

It was late in Ohio State’s win over Penn State in October when Jackson lined up on the edge of the line scrimmage and got around right tackle Caedan Wallace.

Even as Wallace tried to push him outside the pocket, Jackson’s path to quarterback Drew Allar was uninterrupted, resulting in a sack on fourth-and-30 that returned possession to the Buckeyes.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Kenyatta Jackson was one of the top backups behind Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau.

The sequence was one of the more recent flashes from Jackson, a redshirt freshman who stepped up with Caden Curry as the top backups behind Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau.

Even with a full deck, Jackson’s pass-rushing ability might be needed as part of the rotation against an offensive line that ranked third in the SEC in sacks allowed during the regular season, but especially if Tuimoloau decides to opt out.

