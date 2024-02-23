5 Ohio natives to showcase football skills to NFL scouts at annual HBCU Legacy Bowl

The third annual HBCU Legacy Bowl kicks off at 3 p.m. Saturday, at Tulane Stadium, in New Orleans. NFL Network will televise the game.

Florida A&M will be well-represented with seven of its players on the roster. There's also several former transfer portal players who found their way to HBCU schools and a few Ohioans will be on the field to showcase themselves to NFL scouts.

Here are some of the players to watch who have ties to Ohio — including one who started his college football journey in Stark County:

Daeshawn Davis, Florida Memorial

6-foot-1, 212 pounds, linebacker

Davis has been a bit of a college journeyman. The Cleveland native started his career at Iowa Western Community College before signing with Iowa State, where he spent two seasons. He then entered the transfer portal and played a season at Southern before finishing his career at Florida Memorial. Last season, he made 40 tackles, two sacks, and an interception.

Jeremy Moussa, Florida A&M

6-3, 225, quarterback

Florida A&M quarterback Jeremy Moussa awaits a snap against Prairie View A&M, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Tallahassee.

Moussa had a strong finish in his tenure at Florida A&M. He became the most prolific passer in the SWAC. In two seasons, he threw for 5,625 yards and 43 touchdowns. During the Celebration Bowl, he threw three touchdowns in a 30-26 win over Howard. The Rattlers went 21-3 with the Vanderbilt transfer as a starter.

Tom Piccirillo, Benedict College

5-8, 170, kicker/punter

The Findlay, Ohio native began his college career in Stark County, kicking at career at Mount Union. A two-time Academic All-OAC pick for the Purple Raiders, he made nine of 11 field goals in 2022 after putting 11 of his30 punts inside the 20 in 2021. He entered the transfer portal and played his final year at Benedict College and made 16 of 19 field goals. He also saw time as a punter.

Benedict College kicker Thomas Piccirillo booming #LegacyBound pic.twitter.com/eg7MqsFQSE — HBCU LEGACY BOWL (@HBCULegacyBowl) February 20, 2024

Eric Smith, Florida A&M

5-10, 177, defensive back

Florida A&M defensive back Eric Smith tackles Howard wide receiver Breylin Smith during the Celebration Bowl, Dec. 16, 2023.

Smith was FAMU's shutdown corner and was part of the No. 1-ranked defense in Division I-FCS. Smith finished the year with 32 tackles, eight pass breakups, three interceptions, and one sack. Smith showcased his speed earlier this week, running a 4.32 unofficially Monday at the HBCU Legacy Bowl Combine.

𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗙𝗔𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗣𝗟𝗔𝗬𝗘𝗥 𝗔𝗧 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗕𝗜𝗡𝗘!



Eric Smith ran a 4.39 in this video, but his second run was a 4.32!



Smith has the fastest unofficial time at the @HBCULegacyBowl Combine. #FAMU | #Rattlers | #RELOAD | #REPEAT pic.twitter.com/6Dx8i8c7Xj — Florida A&M Football 🏈 (@FAMU_FB) February 19, 2024

Tariq Stewart, North Carolina A&T

6-6, 306, offensive line

Stewart, a Cleveland native, is a standout offensive tackle. The West Virginia transfer and Warrensville grad paved the way for the Aggies' rushing attack, which was ranked No. 6 in FCS. Stewart helped the Aggies rush for more than 2,000 yards.

