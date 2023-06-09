5 offseason takeaways from the Eagles’ NFC East rivals

The NFC East is a loaded division and features two of the top ten quarterbacks in the NFL: Jalen Hurts and Dak Prescott.

Three teams made the postseason in 2022, and Washington is improved quarterback play away from making it a four-team postseason flexing of the muscle with the three other NFC teams coming from the NFC North, NFC South, and NFC West.

The Eagles and Cowboys hover over the Giants and Commanders in the talent department, but GM Joe Schoen has done a solid job surrounding quarterback Daniel Jones with reliable weapons.

With spring workouts and OTAs complete for all four teams, we’re looking at five offseason takeaways from Philadelphia’s three NFC East rivals.

The Cowboys wrapped up their offseason program Thursday with their final mandatory minicamp practice.

1. Dak Prescott is set for an explosion. Mike McCarthy has made himself the central figure in the Cowboys’ offensive scheme, and it’ll be on Prescott to get the team over the hump. They’ll be running the “Texas Coast Offense,” a combination of the West Coast offense and Dallas’ previous offense. Dallas could be even more efficient if Prescott cuts down on his turnovers.

2. Mazi Smith looks the part. Mazi Smith. The 6-foot-3, 325-pound defensive tackle certainly looks the part and will be called up to make an immediate impact in the middle of a talented Dallas defense.

3. Micah Parsons. The former Penn State linebacker will continue to get moved around despite claims that he’s bulking up solely to be a pass rusher.“My job is to help find matchups,” Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn said. “Micah and others, to put guys in spots where we can really allow them to rip and kick ass. That’s been my goal all along. We’ve got a lot of unique players. How we feature Donovan (Wilson), (Jayron Kearse), Micah, Dorance Armstrong and others, we like to move them around and put them into different spots.” Parsons continued to be moved around during the off-season program and could see an even more hybrid role.

4. Dallas kicker situation is fluid. Tristan Vizcaino was the guy during OTAs and minicamps. “We don’t see the guy that we want to trigger on yet,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said this week. “We’ll work through that.” Dallas plans to have at least two kickers on the roster when training camp starts.

5. Could Dalvin Cook be in the cards? Tony Pollard is the guy, but Cook could potentially add another dimension to the offense. Malik Davis, Ronald Jones, Deuce Vaughn, and Rico Dowdle are next in line.

1. Saquon Barkley is missing in action. Barkley isn’t under contract right now, so he can’t attend any team activities until he either signs his franchise tag tender or agrees to an extension.

2. Darren Waller is an upgrade. The Giants’ newly acquired tight end already stands out. “Somebody asks what’s an NFL tight end, you just point to Darren Waller — big, fast, can catch it,” Darius Slayton said recently. The Giants have moved Waller all over the formation this spring. And he’ll be their matchup nightmare.

3. Daniel Jones continued improvement. Jones is headed into his 5th season in the NFL, and it’ll be the first time he will be in the same offense for a 2nd straight season. The Giants are expecting a massive jump in production.

4. Paris Campbell should eat. Free agent wide receiver Parris Campbell is a player to watch and already benefiting from early chemistry with Jones. Campbell should flourish in space.

5. Deonte Banks is a rookie starter. First-round cornerback Deonte Banks was with the first-team defense on Wednesday after running with the second unit last week.

1. Emmanuel Forbes shining. The former Mississippi State cornerback has yet to play his initial NFL regular-season game, but he’s already the best cover guy on the team.

2. Eric Bieniemy making his presence felt. During one of Washington’s OTAs, Bieniemy got after quarterback Sam Howell for not pursuing the defender after an interception. Bieniemy wanted to see Howell hustle to the defensive player once he committed the turnover. On Wednesday, Bieniemy kicked the entire starting unit off the field after a fumble.

3. Chase Young trade rumors. Since 2021, Young has suited up for 12 games. Washington declined to pick up the fifth-year option in his rookie deal. With Daron Payne set to start a massive contract extension, Young has been the subject of trade rumors.

4. Sam Howell QB1? The Commanders are happy with what they’ve seen of Howell thus far, and he’s improved his decision-making, quick feet, and arm talent, shining throughout the offseason.

5. Washington’s impending sale. The Commanders are in rebuild mode. Head coach Ron Rivera, GM Martin Mayhew, and executive vice president of football for player personnel Marty Hurney can’t afford to let Sam Howell play through growing pains or hand out fifth-year options. There is a new ownership group coming in. The franchise hasn’t posted a winning record in seven years (and has just three of those over the last 15 years), and Josh Harris will undoubtedly look to make wholesale changes.

