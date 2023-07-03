5 offseason takeaways from the Bills’ AFC East rivals

The AFC East has grown more competitive in recent seasons, as teams aim to improve to compete with the division-champion Buffalo Bills.

The Patriots, Dolphins, and Jets have each found ways to, bit by bit, do just that.

This offseason is no different, as the Jets and Dolphins have made some splashy additions to their roster, and Patriots have tried to find their way back to a competitive roster following their divorce from Tom Brady.

In light of the inter-divisional rivalry that exists between the teams, here are five off-season takeaways from the Bills’ AFC East rivals…

The Patriots have not moved the needle

As of now, the Pats appear to be rolling out the same type of team as last season, minus some players like RB Damien Harris who has switched sides as a free agent to play for Buffalo.

The improved their offensive coordinator position by adding Bill O’Brien, and could potentially still add free agents such as WR DeAndre Hopkins and RB Dalvin Cook, but for now look consistent with much of what they’ve rolled out over the past two seasons.

The Dolphins and Jets are building to contend

The Dolphins have steadily been building a competitive team for Buffalo over recent seasons, and the Jets have spent the past couple of offseasons aiming to do that themselves.

The end result is a more competitive division.

The Jets brought in QB Aaron Rodgers and friends, while Miami continues to add to its talent pool with players like CB Jalen Ramsey, while both squads looked to add protection for their quarterbacks.

The Dolphins even signed the Jets backup QB from last season, Mike White, the latest move in a growing ‘game of musical chairs’ in which players are jumping from one AFC East team to another.

There May have be a quarterback controversy in New England

There were reports since last season that range from tension between starting Pats QB Mac Jones and HC Bill Belichick to the coach discussing his QB in trade talks.

Depending on the accuracy of these reports, the recent success of backup Bailey Zappe in a starting role filling in for Jones, and how the current starter adapts to the Patriots offense under Bill O’Brien, there may be a quarterback controversy in New England.

Or there may not be, time will tell.

The AFC East is a landing spot for top talents

The Bills have been drawing their fair share of talented players from around the NFL who want to play for them.

And their division rivals are becoming similarly desirable destinations as well.

While the Patriots currently don’t draw players the way they once did, the Dolphins and Jets have become destinations that players wish to go play in through free agency and trades.

Whether it’s Ramsey and previous offseason acquisition WR Tyreek Hill heading to Miami, o Rodgers and WR Allen Lazard landing with the Jets.

It’s a pattern that could continue, with the likes of Hopkins and Cook being courted by some of these Bills rivals right now.

They are aiming to compete with Buffalo

The Bills are the top team in the AFC East, having won the division the past three seasons.

They are a team with Super Bowl aspirations and focus.

That being said, the AFC rival teams that were once in rebuild are no longer as vulnerable to defeat as they once were. All three organizations are improving, with an eye on the division crown and playoffs.

And Buffalo has been the top team standing in their way.

As a result, all three teams will be tasked with besting the Bills enough to do so, which is not easy as they’ve had a sooner start on the rebuild that built them into a playoff contender.

Nonetheless, teams like Miami have shown recently they’ve built a team t compete with Buffalo’s in their own quest for the NFL postseason, and the Jets and Patrtiots are looking to join them.

