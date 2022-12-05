5 offseason items Mel Tucker needs to address to Michigan State football

The door is officially closed on Michigan State’s 2022 football season. The Spartans followed an outstanding 11-2 campaign with a very, very underwhelming 5-7 season that saw the Spartans miss a bowl game.

While the drastic decline is unfortunate, and slightly concerning, when analyzed at a deeper level it was not as bad as it appeared.

Michigan State’s defense was a mash unit, suffering injury after injury and resulted in third-string players being thrusted into starting roles.

With injury struggles, and losses to four top-ten teams in the nation, the Spartans had a very tough road in 2022, but it is not all doom and gloom, and I feel that Mel Tucker has the tools to turn it back around.

Staff Changes

The first thing Coach Tucker needs to address is his coaching staff. First and foremost, no, I do not believe either coordinator (OC Jay Johnson, DC Scottie Hazelton) should be or will be fired. Both guys have built up a cache of good will that should be honored for at least another year.

Although neither coordinator is going to be shown the door, after a 5-7 season, there has to be some changes within the coaching staff.

Special Teams Coordinator Ross Els is someone that needs to be seriously evaluated, as the special teams in East Lansing has been one of the worst units in the country. Along with his position coaching of nickelbacks being subpar, this is a spot where Tucker needs to critically evaluate.

Other names that may be on the hot seat include DBs coach Harlan Barnett and TEs coach Ted Gilmore.

Transfer Portal

Regardless of what some fans think, the transfer portal has immensely helped this program. The lack of talent that was recruited from 2019 to 2021 has put the program in a serious hole, having very little upperclassmen talent to rely on.

Using the portal is a necessity for Mel Tucker once again, and I believe the staff will take this opportunity to continue to add talent and upgrade the talent on the roster.

Open competitions - EVERYWHERE

This should be obvious, but it needs to be said again, no ones job is safe. Going into spring ball there needs to be open competitions at every single position on the roster. Including quarterback.

Mel Tucker brought in a lot of talent in the 2022 recruiting class, and it is time to give that class a chance. If younger guys are capable, they need to be playing.

Continue recruiting strong

Michigan State, even with several decommits, is going to have one of the best recruiting classes in the school’s history. The staff needs to continue recruiting strong heading into the signing period.

As stated earlier, the long term health of the program will continue to be centered around how well Tucker can string together strong recruiting classes.

The staff will need to go into overdrive to continue bringing in talent to the program.

Make a statement

This is the first moment in the Mel Tucker era that he has the chance to truly make a statement that he is the right man for the job. 5-7, and missing a bowl game, is embarrassing and should never be accepted in East Lansing. Tucker needs to make the proper changes to show the fans that he is serious about continuing the great tradition Mark Dantonio built, and not tearing it down in a Bobby Williams, John L. Smith esq manner.

It is time for Tucker to make the necessary changes that will allow the Spartans a quality 2023 season.

