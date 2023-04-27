5 offensive tackle targets for Cowboys to consider in 2023 draft

There is not more up-in-the-air position than offensive tackle for the Dallas Cowboys as the 2023 draft arrives. Long-time starter and Hall of Fame candidate Tyron Smith has major injury concerns, while his counterpart, Terence Steele, has steadily improved into one of the better RTs in the league.

Steele recently signed his restricted free-agent tender and both are operating on one year deals. Rookie standout Tyler Smith saw extensive time at LT and performed well, and the club hasn’t committed to roles for any of the trio at this point in the offseason.

There are a lot of hard questions but thankfully for Dallas, answers can be found in this year’s draft. Here are five prospects Dallas should target to steady the ship at offensive tackle.

Broderick Jones, 6-foot-5, 311 pounds, Georgia

Broderick Jones entered Athens with a multi-sport background (basketball) that seamlessly translates to his on-field athleticism. He ran a combine-best 4.97 40-yard dash also boasting an impressive 1.74 10-yard split. He is a smooth mover, easily able to recover on missed blocks or make plays at the second level. In addition to his speed, Jones is very powerful. His lower and upper half both play big roles in his game as he can set his anchor with strong legs or shock opponents with strong punches.

Entering the draft with the fewest snaps of all FBS offensive tackles and only playing one position, Jones lacks desired experience and versatility. As a left tackle prospect only, his value, especially for a team like Dallas, drops immensely. However, his lack of experience lends towards the idea that he has significant room to develop and be molded into a more versatile piece. If Dallas decided they wanted to find their heir to Tyron Smith, letting Jones develop as Smith’s career winds down may just be the best option for this offensive line going forward.

.@GeorgiaFootball #BroderickJones has technique to go with talent. Love O-Lineman who dip to get good pad level before they snap their hips to get movement. What a great looking prospect. #godawgs #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/evYSkh3GEq — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) March 7, 2023

Darnell Wright, 6-foot-5, 333 pounds, Tennessee

A recent riser, Darnell Wright was one of the top-30 visit list. Wright was a highly-ranked recruit, commonly seen as a top-10 tackle in the nation and one of the top tackles along with current New York Giant Evan Neal. Even with many power house offers, Wright chose Tennessee and saw his career out as a Volunteer, earning SEC All-Freshman then First Team All-SEC honors in his senior season. He saw time at both right and left tackle, even getting a couple games as a guard.

That and his frame explain rumors around Dallas potentially seeing Wright as a Tyler Smith-esque player who can play both in and out. While some may see this potential as hopeful, Wright has the skillset to do so. His big, burly frame possesses enough mass and quickness to play either position sufficiently and his power is obvious on film.

Wright lacks great flexibility and hand usage which can be hidden by kicking inside while developing to play outside. With his experience, physical gifts and versatility, there is a very good chance Dallas falls in love with Wright and looks to build this offensive line with strong, powerful guys who can play multiple positions.

Darnell Wright vs Will Anderson Jr. pic.twitter.com/yDxz2PvB75 — John Brennan (@jbrens20) March 26, 2023

Anton Harrison, 6-foot-4, 315 pounds, Oklahoma

Anton Harrison is also a former multi-sport athlete, nearly playing both basketball and football at the high school level. His ultimate arrival to Oklahoma lead him off the court and onto the gridiron where he’d be a top-5 recruit from Washington D.C. He is an incredibly smooth and fluid athlete for his size, shifting his weight effortlessly and staying square with the quickest of edge rushers. With all his athleticism comes an inevitable lack of elite play strength which likely seals his future as a tackle only prospect.

Harrison comes from a football family as his father Andre played at Ole Miss in the 1980’s and his two brothers, Andre II and Donte both play at the Division II level. This pedigree and his three years of experience help combat his young age, turning 21 in early February of 2023. Since he is so young, he will display some novice tendencies such as simply being too overzealous when meeting defenders at the point of attack. These nuances can be developed and given his great effort and stellar athleticism,

Anton Harrison has some very powerful, active hands! pic.twitter.com/5aY4eGBDJb — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) April 2, 2023

Tyler Steen, 6-foot-6, 321 pounds, Alabama

Tyler Steen is an interesting story as he started his collegiate career as a defensive tackle at Vanderbilt and ended it as the starting left tackle for the Crimson Tide. With only four real years of experience at tackle, Steen has shown he can develop quickly as his improvements led to Second Team All-SEC honors this past season. His technique is still unorthodox as he is still learning the position but shows real promise as a pass blocker. He has an incredibly thick lower half that allows him anchor against stronger rushers. His hands are strong as well as he displays fantastic grip strength to control defenders and keep them at bay.

Where Steen struggles is his general feel for the position. His feet are quick but his footwork can get sloppy and be a tick behind his processing. He also lacks consistent technique, often lunging or getting thrown off balance by simple mental miscues. These are all mechanical issues that can be ironed out but Steen is currently a developmental swing tackle. This role has been a rotating door for Dallas for years so having someone like Steen who can sturdy the ship and be a potential long-term heir to Tyron Smith is an ideal pick.

Seeing nothing on here about @AlabamaFTBL OL Tyler Steen but there’s plenty love in NFL circles. Steen proved at @seniorbowl he could play OG, which makes him 4-position starter at next level. Consensus among NFL scouts is Round 2. Very little buzz for likely Top-50 player. pic.twitter.com/KOHEG1Wvyg — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 23, 2023

Wanya Morris, 6-foot-5, 307 pounds, Oklahoma

Anton Harrison’s teammate, Wanya Morris is the yin to his yang and manned the right side. A former 5-star recruit, Morris originally committed to Tennessee along with Darnell Wright but decided to transfer in 2021. He initially played LT before sticking at RT full time in 2022 after sitting two games on academic suspension. Morris is an exceptionally long and quick offensive tackle. His first step gets him in great position and his lower-body flexibility allows him to mirror edge rushers well.

Where Morris struggles is against stronger rushers who can get into his chest and close in the pocket. He lacks the upper- and lower-body power to hold up against larger rushers which in turn throw off his base, hand usage and anchor in both the pass and run game. Morris is likely to fall after a handful of minor incidents that will certainly have come up during his interview process so he’s a name likely to be called early day three. If Dallas can snag him late and develop him as an understudy for the current tackles there is a chance he could have a Terence Steele-esc rise to prominence.

#Oklahoma RT Wanya Morris has some intriguing developmental traits as a late day two/early day three RT. Really smooth mover in space with a mean streak in the run game — think his anchor and base in pass pro could improve but athleticism certainly pops. Senior Bowl bound too. pic.twitter.com/wgAUOiIUfM — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) January 11, 2023

