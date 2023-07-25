5 offensive storylines to follow as Chargers begin training camp

On Wednesday, the Chargers begin their first step to constructing their 53-man roster for the 2023 season as training camp begins at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

As it gets underway, let’s take a look a look some of the top storylines on each side of the ball. We will begin with the offense.

Kellen Moore era

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

While searching for an offensive coordinator after the firing of Joe Lombardi, the Chargers’ main priority was finding someone who would be able to get the most out of Justin Herbert. It is Moore who they are banking on. Herbert has been nothing short of outstanding in his first three seasons with Los Angeles. However, Herbert has yet to fully unlock what makes him such a great player: his immense arm strength and talent. Moore worked successfully with Cowboys’ Dak Prescott for the past five years. With this system, Herbert should be able to uncork the football. We finally get to see it all come together.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

For Moore’s offense to reach its fullest potential, it also required an explosive element, something the Chargers haven’t had. To fulfill that, they selected Johnston, the former TCU wide receiver, in the first round of this year’s draft. Johnston has already raised eyebrows, which came during OTAs, not only with his top-tier athleticism but with his route running and catching ability, something he was knocked for in college. Now he will put it on full display during one-on-ones and team drills against J.C. Jackson, Michael Davis and Asante Samuel Jr. It’s also going to be intriguing to see the designs they draw up for Johnston to get the ball in his hands, as he is a yards-after-the-catch monster, as much as he is down the field.

The battle for the second running back spot

AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

Advertisement

Austin Ekeler returns as the Chargers’ lead running back after agreeing to a revised contract. But who will complement Ekeler remains unknown. Fourth-year Joshua Kelley and Isaiah Spiller, who is entering his sophomore campaign, will be battling it out for the spot. Kelley has shown glimpses of being a solid No. 2 back, but he’s struggled to consistently stay healthy. Spiller, on the other hand, entered his rookie season with a lot of hype, but that didn’t translate on the field. He only appeared in six games, partially due to an injury and logged 54 yards from scrimmage, averaging only 2.6 yards per carry.

Who will step up as a blocker at tight end?

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Advertisement

One of the glaring concerns for the Chargers last season was their blocking out of the tight ends. Gerald Everett was primarily used as a receiver. Donald Parham was the strongest in that department, but he spent most of the season sidelined between a concussion and a hamstring injury. After being drafted in the third round in 2021 to serve primarily as a blocker, Tre’ McKitty has not done anything positive. Will Parham stay healthy to provide a boost as a blocker? Will McKitty make a leap and contribute in Year 3? Will someone else, like Stone Smartt or Hunter Kampmoyer, step up? The bottom line is that if Los Angeles wants to become an efficient rushing offense, they need contributions out of their tight ends in the trenches, so it’s imperative that someone makes their mark.

Offensive line

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Advertisement

The Chargers enter this season with a very well-built starting offensive line. Rashawn Slater returns as Herbert’s blindside blocker after missing all but three games with a torn biceps injury. Slater will have someone new next to him as Zion Johnson moves from right guard to his natural position at left guard. Corey Linsley remains the anchor of the offensive line. Jamaree Salyer, who came on strong in place of Slater as the starting left tackle, will play right guard. Trey Pipkins returns as the right tackle after signing a three-year contract extension. It will be enticing to see how Salyer plays along the interior, how they mesh together, and their assignments in Moore’s system, particularly in run blocking.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire