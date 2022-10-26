5 offensive players to watch for the Sooners against Iowa State

Coming off their bye week, the Oklahoma Sooners now face an Iowa State team that is 0-4 in Big 12 play. Since hiring Matt Campbell, the Cyclones are 2-5 against the Sooners. One of those wins was in Ames back in 2020, and the other in Norman in 2017.

Two weeks removed from the return of Dillon Gabriel and a 700-yard offensive performance, the OU offense has a renewed sense of optimism.

They face a strong test this week. Iowa State’s defense is top ten in both points per game and yards per game. Steve Sarkisian’s offense scored 24 on them.

Jeff Lebby’s unit has a lot to prove this week.

Dillon Gabriel, QB

Sept. 10, 2022; Norman; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) warms up before the game against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Sooners starting QB looked like a new man against the Jayhawks. He made good decisions, made good reads, and threw the ball with accuracy. That’s all we can ask for.

Iowa State’s defense is great, and easily the best one Gabriel will face this season. The Cyclones liked to drop players into coverage and force teams to beat them with long, methodical drives. Seeing how he performs against a defense that allows less than 200 passing yards per game will be interesting to see.

If Gabriel can perform against the Cyclones, he can perform against anyone in the Big 12.

Eric Gray, RB

Oct 15, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Eric Gray (0) celebrates with teammates after the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Shocking, I know.

Jeff Lebby loves to run the ball, but Iowa State, again, defends the run very well. They allow just over 100 yards per game and 3.2 yards per attempt.

Gray lead the nation with 7.2 yards per carry. Something has to give on Saturday. For Gray to perform as he has this weekend, he’s going to need a little help from the big fellas up front.

The Offensive Line

Sep 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Oklahoma Sooners tight end Jason Llewellyn (87) and Oklahoma Sooners tight end Daniel Parker (22) and Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman McKade Mettauer (72) and Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Andrew Raym (73) and Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) and Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Anton Harrison (71) and Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Savion Byrd (59) against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve given a lot of love to Anton Harrison as of late, and for good reason. Harrison has been a rock for the Sooners in both the running and passing game.

While the Iowa State front seven does shut down the run, they do have one flaw: they are a below-average unit at sacking the quarterback. The Cyclones average just 1.8 sacks per game. Dillon Gabriel has been sacked three times in his last three starts.

If the offensive line can keep Gabriel clean, that’s a good start to putting some points up on the Cyclones.

Marvin Mims, WR

Oct 15, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners tight end Brayden Willis (9) celebrates with Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) after scoring a touchdown during the second half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

No one missed Dillon Gabriel more than Marvin Mims, and he reminded us all just how good he is when he gets the ball with a nine-reception, 106-yard day against Kansas.

This is a tough matchup for him. The Cyclones have a very good pass defense, but if Gabriel has enough time to throw, Mims should be able to get open for him.

Mims lives on big plays. Can he get a few against Iowa State?

Jeff Lebby, Offensive Coordinator

Offensive Coordinator Jeff Lebby works with quarterback as the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU ) hold fall football camp outside Gaylord Family/Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Aug. 8, 2022 in Norman, Okla. [Steve Sisney/For The Oklahoman]

Ou Fall Camp

I have been pounding the table for weeks now, asking for Jeff Lebby to slow down his offense to control the clock.

Not this week.

I hope the Sooners blow these guys off the field again and again and again. Iowa State doesn’t have the offensive firepower Texas, TCU, or Kansas State do.

Lebby hasn’t slowed down his offense with Gabriel under center, don’t expect that to change this week.

