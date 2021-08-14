5 offensive players to watch in Jags’ preseason opener vs. Browns

It’s almost that time folks, as the Jacksonville Jaguars will have their first home game at TIAA Bank Field Saturday — although it’s not a regular season game. Still, their preseason battle with the Cleveland Browns will give fans a better look at the new-look team that endured a lot of change this offseason.

Among those changes were several on offense as the Jags selected Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick and Travis Etienne with the No. 25 overall pick. They also added notables like offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and receiver Marvin Jones Jr. among notables, and the group as a whole will have their first test run at preparing for the regular season.

All of that in mind, it’s safe to say this is the most exciting preseason in quite some time for Duval County, and here are some offensive players to watch in the process:

QB Trevor Lawrence

May 15, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) rolls out during rookie mini camp at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Who else were we going to start with on this list, right? It's still hard for some Jags fans to process the fact that the franchise was able to draft who pundits believe was the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck this April — but they did and it's not a dream. It's not known whether or not Lawrence will be the first quarterback to take the field for the Jags as he's currently in a competition with Gardner Minshew II. However, most fully believe he'll be the starter come Week 1 of the regular season, so why not let him start Week 1 of the preseason? When it comes down to training camp, the argument could be made that Minshew has probably stacked up the most completions, but even with that being the case, Lawrence has definitely made the most highlight throws. That's because he's simply more gifted in terms of physical tools and many training camp onlookers can't/won't dispute that. Now, it's just a matter of translating it to Saturday night as the national spotlight will be on him.

OT Walker Little

Jaguars offensive lineman #72, Walker Little steps over hurdles during warm up drills at Saturday's Rookie Minicamp. The Jacksonville Jaguars held their Saturday 2021 Rookie Minicamp session at the practice fields outside TIAA Bank Field Saturday, May 15, 2021. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

Like the quarterback he'll eventually be protecting, Walker Little has had a solid training camp. In fact, some believe he's been so dominant that he can't be ruled out to start over left tackle Cam Robinson, who the Jags franchise tagged before free agency started. He's also spent a little time at right tackle, too, where the Jags have yet to know if Jawaan Taylor is the answer. Little should get a decent amount of time on the field as the Jags' No. 2 left tackle on the unofficial depth chart, which is a good thing because he hasn't played in a football game since 2019. In the process of the game, his competition shouldn't be overwhelming with players like Curtis Weaver, Romeo McKnight, Porter Gustin, and Cameron Malveaux all listed as reserves on Cleveland's unofficial depth chart.

RB Travis Etienne

May 15, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back runs a play Travis Etienne Jr. during rookie mini camp at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Continuing with the trend of rookies on this list, Travis Etienne is definitely a player fans should be eager to watch Saturday. Then again, he may not be hard to find as a walking highlight reel. Etienne has looked unstoppable in 1-on-1 drills where defenders have had to cover him. That's encouraging because it's exactly why the Jags wanted to add his explosion to this offense, which is bound to cause mismatches and give defensive coordinators fits. Like many players who were selected in April's draft by the Jags, Etienne will be receiving the rookie treatment as he's currently the third running back on the unofficial depth chart behind James Robinson and Carlos Hyde. However, if he breaks off a few explosive plays against the Browns, the Jags may want to start treating him like a veteran and preserve him for the regular season.

OG Derwin Grey

Feb 28, 2019; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Maryland offensive lineman Derwin Gray (OL20) speaks to media during the 2019 NFL Combine at Indianapolis Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Derwin Gray is a player who we listed among our under-the-radar players to watch in camp last month. He'll come into the preseason after playing in five games last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. And though he only received 25 offensive snaps in the process, our comrades at Steelers Wire and fans weren't too happy about losing him via the waiver wire. While his chances to start this year are slim, having him stick around as a reserve would be nice for the Jags because both of their starting guards (A.J. Cann and Andrew Norwell) could be gone next season as they are on the last years of their contracts. All of that said, Gray can start making an impression now. And with a dominant showing in the trenches Saturday and the two preseason games, he can catch the coach's attention and make his case to be on the final 53-man roster.

WR Laquon Treadwell

Jul 28, 2021; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laquon Treadwell (18) participates in training camp at Dream Finders Homes practice field Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Jags signed former first-round pick Laquon Treadwell in mid-June after he tried out for the team — and he hasn't looked back since. He's been one of the stars of camp, and if the Jags had to make their final roster today, it feels like he has a solid chance to make it. It's clear he has the coaches attention when looking at the unofficial depth chart. Sure, it's not the official depth chart but it's still pretty telling that they slotted him at the WR2 spot behind DJ Chark, who currently is out due to having finger surgery. That could mean the former Ole Miss receiver will start Saturday, and when considering his ability to make plays for both of the Jags top-2 quarterbacks, fans shouldn't shocked if he balls out on the Browns.

