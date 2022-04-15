5 offensive players Alabama fans need to watch during A-Day

Alabama’s annual A-Day game is set to kick off on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. CT inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

There is plenty of talent both young and old to be excited about if you are a ‘Bama fan, and it will also be our first opportunity of the spring to see this year’s version of the Tide.

In his Thursday press conference leading up to A-Day, head coach Nick Saban said the format for the scrimmage would be the first-team offense against the first-team defense and the second-team offense against the second-team defense. With this format, fans will get to experience a more game-like scenario with good on good.

Leading up to the start of A-Day tomorrow, I wanted to sit down and give fans a handful of players from each side of the ball that I believe could make an impact during the scrimmage. I want fans to keep in mind that these are players that fans have not seen make a tremendous impact yet for the Crimson Tide, but could on Saturday and during the 2022 season.

Today we will look at the offensive side of the ball. Let’s roll.

5. JC Latham | OT

JC Latham is a second-year player that came to Tuscaloosa with lofty expectations. It appears as though Latham has solidified himself as the starting right tackle for the Tide. Let’s see how the young stud holds up against Alabama’s talented pass rushers.

4. Robbie Ouzts | TE

Robbie Ouzts is also a second-year player for the Tide who had his freshman season hampered by injuries. Earlier this spring, Saban expressed how pleased he was with how Ouzts was progressing as a tight end.

Coach Saban had the following to say about Ouzts:

“Robby Ouzts has made a tremendous amount of improvement. He plays with a lot of confidence. He’s a tough guy. He’s a pretty good blocker.”

Let’s see if Ouzts has progressed enough to become a factor in the Alabama offense.

3. Jahmyr Gibbs | RB

One of the most anticipated transfers in college football is former Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs. Gibbs comes to Alabama as one of the most electrifying athletes in all of college football and looks to become a great utility back for the Crimson Tide.

Expect Gibbs to make just as many plays in the passing game as he does on the ground.

2. Jermaine Burton | WR

Jermaine Burton came to Tuscaloosa vis the transfer portal earlier this year after helping to defeat the Tide in the CFP national championship in January.

All indications are that this spring Burton has become one of Bryce Young’s favorite targets and has displayed big-play ability. Let’s see if that can continue on A-Day.

1. Jalen Milroe | QB

Jalen Milroe has turned a lot of heads the springs with his development and all indications point to the fact that Milroe is no longer just a running threat from his quarterback position.

Milroe will have an opportunity on Saturday to put his talent on full display in front of the Crimson Tide faithful and solidify himself as the future for Tide at quarterback.

Honorable Mention

Here are a few players who just barely missed the cut that I believe will also play a major role on Saturday.

