5 offensive line recruits Michigan State football fans should monitor

As July comes to an end, a big portion of the 2023 recruiting cycle has started to wind down with it. Many recruits are making their commitments and making choices on where they would like to play college football.

Michigan State offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic has put a lot of time on the recruiting trail, and he is hoping that it will pay off.

The Spartans offensive line coach has already put together a nice offensive line class together with 4-stars Clay Wedin and Cole Dellinger to pair with 3-star Johnathan Slack.

Dellinger and Slack project to play on the interior at either guard or center, while Wedin is more of a swing guy who could play inside or outside. It is apparent that Kapilovic will need to add a couple of pure tackles to the mix.

Lucky for him, the Spartans are in the trenches with several top targets. Take a look at who they are:

4-star Payton Kirkland

Payton Kirkland tops the list, as his decision day is closely looming. Kirkland will make his college choice this Saturday, July 23rd. The Spartans have done a very nice job recruiting Kirkland and were the perceived leaders for a short time. At 6-foot-6 and 345-pounds, Coach Kapilovic would love to have Kirkland anchoring his line of scrimmage.

Recently, Miami and Texas have been making pushes for the offensive lineman. The Spartans feel confident here, but it truly is anyone’s recruitment to win at this stage.

Kirkland is a 4-star prospect that ranks as the No. 274 overall recruit in the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

5-star Samson Okunlola

The biggest fish the Spartans OL coach is after, 5-star Samson Okunlola is someone MSU is using every ounce of energy to land. The 6-foot-5, 305-pound product from Braintree, Massachusetts, would be an immediate impact player in East Lansing.

Miami is who many believe are the leaders right now, but the Spartans are nipping at their heels through the relationship that they have built with the star offensive tackle. There is no set date for his decision, but it could come at any time.

Story continues

Okunlola is a 5-star who ranks as the No. 16 overall player in the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

4-star Miles McVay

Miles McVay is someone the MSU staff has prioritized from the minute they could. From East Saint Louis, Illinois, McVay has made several trips to East Lansing and has been one of Kapilovic’s top priorities in the cycle.

The Spartans are on the shortlist for McVay and are doing everything they can to gain his commitment. McVay is set to decide on August 11th and MSU will be battling his other top schools that include Oregon, Missouri, Alabama and Texas A&M.

McVay is a 6-foot-6, 360-pound 4-star prospect that ranks as the No. 181 overall recruit according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

4-star Chase Bisontis

Chase Bisontis comes from the New Jersey powerhouse Don Bosco Prep, and is one of the most college-ready offensive line prospects in the class. The Spartans have been working on Bisontis for a long time and knocked his official visit out of the park.

A decision could come at any time for Bisontis, who is deciding between his top schools that feature MSU, LSU, Rutgers and Texas A&M.

Bisontis is a 4-star prospect that ranks as the No. 62 overall recruit in the class according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

4-star Stanton Ramil

A name that seemingly popped out of nowhere, Stanton Ramil soared up the Michigan State recruiting board. He is now someone the Spartans are heavily prioritizing and are pushing very hard to make a part of the class.

There’s no timetable for a decision from Ramil, it could be by the end of summer, or it could push into the fall. The Spartans are battling against North Carolina, Penn State and Tennessee for Ramil’s commitment.

Ramil ranks as the No. 193 overall recruit in the 2023 recruiting class as a 4-star prospect.

1

1