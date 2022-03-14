5 offensive line prospects for Packers after releasing Billy Turner

The Green Bay Packers released versatile veteran Billy Turner on Monday, likely turning the offensive line into a draft need for general manager Brian Gutekunst.

The move saved money on the salary cap but took away a valuable player up front for the Packers offense.

The Packers have drafted at least one offensive lineman in seven straight years dating back to 2016. Expect that number to reach seven as Gutekunst attempts to find a player capable of replacing what Turner – who made starts at left tackle, right tackle and right guard over the last three seasons – gave the Packers offensive line.

To preview what’s ahead, I asked Packers Wire draft analyst Brennen Rupp for five prospects the Packers could consider to replace Turner. Here are his picks, with insight on each player:

Zion Johnson, Boston College

Height: 6-3

Weight: 312

Relative Athletic Score: 9.55

Looks like a guard but an impressive performance at the combine gives him value across the line. If the Packers like Elgton Jenkins in place of Turner at right tackle, Johnson could be a terrific fit inside.

Rupp: “Johnson has the versatility to play all five positions along the offensive line. He’s an excellent run blocker and could be a potential target for Green Bay at 28 if he falls.”

Unpacking Future Packers: Zion Johnson

Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Height: 6-4

Weight: 323

Relative Athletic Score: 5.39

Is he athletic enough to survive at tackle? We’ll see. He could be great inside at guard.

Rupp: “Like Turner, Green has tackle-guard versatility. He is a quick and powerful run blocker. Like Johnson, if Green falls to Green Bay at 28, the Packers could select him.”

Unpacking Future Packers: Kenyon Green

Tyler Smith, Tulsa

Height: 6-5

Weight: 324

Relative Athletic Score: 8.76

Awesome combination of size, athleticism and playstyle, giving him an easy comparison to Turner.

Rupp: “Smith plays angry. He wants to bury the man across from him. He needs to clean up the penalties, but with his age (20, 21 in April) and ability to play tackle or guard, he could be high on Green Bay’s draft board.”

Blaise Andries, Minnesota

Height: 6-6

Weight: 308

Relative Athletic Score: 9.66

Turner’s length and athleticism gave him the ability to play guard and tackle. The Packers could see the same type of developmental pathway for Andries.

Rupp: “A day three target. The Minnesota offensive lineman is athletic and has the versatility to play multiple positions along the offensive line. He can play right tackle or guard. He’s even taken practice snaps at center.”

Luke Goedeke, Central Michigan

Height: 6-5

Weight: 312

Relative Athletic Score: N/A

Athletic pass-blocker with Wisconsin roots. Shorter arms (32″) may mean a move inside.

Rupp: “Possible late day two or early day three target. The Central Michigan product started his career at Wisconsin-Stevens Point as a tight end. He finished his career at Central Michigan with 25 career starts at right tackle. Some teams may view him as a guard, but he has the athleticism and foot quickness to play on an island at right tackle.”

Others to consider

Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan: High-upside tackle prospect in need of development, but he has Turner’s length and athleticism.

Abraham Lucas, Washington State: Fits the Packers’ preferred athletic profile along the offensive line and could have a bright future at tackle.

Cade Mays, Tennessee: Has both the athleticism and experience at multiple positions to profile as a Turner replacement.

Zach Tom, Wake Forest: Three-year starter with experience at center and left tackle.

