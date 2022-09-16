5 offensive keys for USC vs. Fresno State

The USC offense is high-powered and can score in bunches, as we saw in the first half of Week 2 against Stanford. The 2022 USC Trojans have an offensive group which can light up the night sky in Los Angeles. It shouldn’t be too hard for this unit to post big numbers against the vast majority of defenses it will face this year. After all, that’s what happens when you bring in Caleb Williams, Mario Williams, Jordan Addison, Travis Dye, and a ton of other weapons and then add Lincoln Riley as head coach.

They can score in quick bursts, and after another win in Week 2, they have a tough task with the Fresno State Bulldogs coming to town.

Here are five offensive keys to watch for against Fresno State.

LET CALEB COOK

STANFORD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 10: Caleb Williams #13 of the USC Trojans throws a touchdown pass to Jordan Addison #3 of the USC Trojans in the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Stanford, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Just let Caleb Williams cook! At this rate, he is right in the thick of the Heisman Trophy race, and if he plays as well as he has in the first two weeks, Fresno State is in trouble.

FEED JORDAN ADDISON

Sep 10, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) runs in for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Addison exploded in Week 2 and looked every bit like the best receiver in college football. The Fresno State secondary is beatable, and Addison could very well eclipse 200 yards in this game.

TRAVIS DYE TIME

Sep 10, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; USC Trojans running back Travis Dye (26) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

We have been waiting for a Travis Dye breakout game. With the patchy Bulldogs defense, this could be the game where the former Oregon Ducks RB explodes.

JUMP OUT TO AN EARLY LEAD

Sep 10, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the second quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The Trojans can’t afford to let Fresno State gain any momentum in this game. If USC can score a couple of times in the first quarter, that will be the best-case scenario.

DON'T TAKE THE FOOT OFF THE GAS

Sep 10, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive back Max Williams (4) runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Last week against Stanford and in Week 1 against Rice, we saw the Trojans offense take its foot off the gas in the second half. That could be the play-calling, but that needs to change quickly.

